In what appears to be a ramp-up for the opening of the new Provo Municipal Terminal in the spring of 2022, Allegiant Air has announced another eastern route coming out of Provo.
On Tuesday, Allegiant announced a new nonstop route from Provo Airport (PVU) to Austin, Texas, via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) beginning Nov. 18.
On May 25, Allegiant added flights from Provo to St. Petersburg, Florida, and Phoenix Sky Harbor airports. The flights begin the first week of October.
“Texas has long been a desired destination for Utah County travelers — one of our top five requests,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “Provo’s economic momentum has caught the attention of airlines who see the strength of the Provo market, as well as travelers who are enjoying the convenience of ever-expanding flight options closer to home.”
With today’s Austin route added, Allegiant is now flying nonstop out of Provo to Austin/Bergstrom; Phoenix/Mesa; Tucson; Orange County/John Wayne; Los Angeles (LAX); Denver; Phoenix Sky Harbor International; and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida; airports.
“Now, more than ever, Provo travelers choose to fly Allegiant because we connect them from point-to-point without the hassle of layovers or connections,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue. “We’re excited to offer another world-class destination for their next vacation, with Allegiant’s unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service.”
The new route will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
Allegiant offers a unique option to Provo-area travelers with low base fares and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less, according to a press release from the airline.
To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $39. Tickets must be purchased by end of day Wednesday.
Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Wednesday and are for travel by Feb 13, 2022. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges and government fees.
Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.