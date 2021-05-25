While waiting for a new terminal to be built out for operation next year, Allegiant Air, the only commercial airline currently flying out of Provo, has beefed up its routes.
On Monday, Allegiant added flights from Provo to St. Petersburg, Florida, and Phoenix Sky Harbor airports. The flights begin the first week of October. Passengers can book now.
To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $38.
“We’re hearing nothing but excitement from travelers looking forward to taking some long-overdue vacations – and we are thrilled to offer nonstop, affordable access to make those dreams come true,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “We know that Provo residents will love having convenient access to the desert adventures and culture of beautiful Phoenix, and the relaxing beaches and attractions of St. Pete – without the hassle of connections and layovers.”
With these routes added, Allegiant is now flying out of Provo to Phoenix/Mesa, Tucson, Orange County/John Wayne, Los Angeles (LAX), Denver, Phoenix Sky Harbor International, and Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida, airports.
This is a precursor to the potential routes coming from Allegiant and other airlines when the new Provo Municipal Airport terminal is opened this time next year.
“Our commitment to infrastructure has positioned Provo City as the second busiest airport in the state. The incredible momentum, especially during a pandemic, shows Provo City is fast becoming a preferred travel option,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “Provo offers a convenient, cost-effective choice for travelers and that unmet need is translating to economic opportunity for expanding airlines.”
BYU football fans had a dream come true when Allegiant recently announced it was providing a flight to Las Vegas for the game against the University of Arizona in September.
The special flight between Provo Airport (PVU) and McCarran International Airport (LAS) is scheduled to depart on Sept. 2 and return on Sept. 5, providing a perfectly timed option for fan travel. For flight times and fares, visit Allegiant.com.
An Allegiant press release noted the new service from Provo Airport (PVU) includes:
1. St. Petersburg, Florida, via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) – beginning Oct. 7 with introductory one-way fares as low as $99.
2. Phoenix, Arizona, via Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) – beginning Oct. 8 with introductory one-way fares as low as $38.
The new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
Allegiant offers a unique option to Provo-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less, according to the press release.
There are special restrictions on the introductory one-way fares. Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Thursday and travel must be completed by Jan. 3. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.