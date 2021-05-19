For more than two decades, fifth grade students from three or more school districts in Utah and south Salt Lake counties have come together to celebrate the Hope of America Student Showcase at the Brigham Young University Marriott Center.
Now, after the pandemic hiatus of 2020, America’s Freedom Festival announces the return of the Hope of America Student Showcase.
This event is one of the most popular annual events on the festival’s calendar. This year’s production will occur outside at Rock Canyon Park in Provo from 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
Hope of America, one of the West’s largest educational events, typically occurs at the Marriott Center over two or three nights.
Thousands of fifth graders from across Utah County participate in a musical performance centered on American history and civics. This year, a new venue and format were needed due to pandemic crowd restrictions in place at the Marriott Center.
“We had such an overwhelming response from the community to do something this year,” said Sherry Peterson, one of the event’s organizers. “We obviously had to cancel the performance last year, but this year also presented challenges with size restrictions still in place. We had to find a space large enough to accommodate enough people. Rock Canyon Park is the perfect compromise.”
So for the first time ever, Hope of America will be outside. And instead of a performance by fifth graders, families and children of all ages will participate together in a patriotic sing-along. Music lyrics will appear on a large LED screen, alongside a 30-by-60-foot American flag.
Plus, Utah’s own “Candy Bomber” Gail Halvorsen, known for dropping candy to German children during the Berlin Airlift just after World War II, will preside over an exciting helicopter candy drop as part of the festivities — weather permitting.
BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar and his famous Dunk Team and Utah Valley University’s Green Man Group will also provide entertainment for the crowd.
“It’s so wonderful to be able to gather together and show appreciation to our country and military in such a beautiful setting,” Peterson said. “And it will be fun to have the whole family sing together.”
Guests are encouraged to bring a flashlight, sunglasses, a small American flag and a blanket to sit on.
The event kicks off the major celebrations of the Freedom Festival. Residents should be looking to their mailboxes the first week in June for the annual festival magazine that will have all of the calendar of events, times and locations through July 5.