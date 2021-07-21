Apparently one Provo Municipal Council candidate has left the race as quietly as she entered.
Known only as Suzanne Q., the candidate for Provo’s District 2 pulled out of the race Tuesday.
The anonymous candidate was not forthcoming with a last name and was not wanting to share that until a later date, according to Amanda Ercanbrack, city recorder.
Incumbent councilmember George Handley was Q.’s only competitor so their names are not on the Primary ballot that was mailed out this week.
Ercanbrack said those who would like to do a write-in campaign have until Aug. 30 to register and have their name, as a write-in, on the ballot in the general election in November.
This is the second candidate to drop out of a Provo race. Earlier this month, mayoral candidate Dalton Beebe was eliminated from the race because he did not turn in a required financial statement to the recorder’s office by the official deadline.
The Provo election includes the mayoral race with candidates including incumbent Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, M. David Gedo Sanchez, Caleb Reeve, Ken Dudley and Neil Mitchell.
There are three council seats up for grabs: Citywide 1, plus districts 2 and 5.
Katrice MacKay, Landon D. Johnson, Aaron Skabelund and Hoc Vu have filed for the council’s Citywide 1 seat, while George Handley (incumbent) is now running unopposed for District 2. Rachel Whipple and Zac Green are running in District 5.
A new write-in candidate for the Citywide I seat. Tom Sitake, Sr., father of BYU football coach Kalani Sitake, has thrown his hat into the ring and will be on the November ballot.