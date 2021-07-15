Provo residents who drive up and down 500 West should be happy and relieved that the Utah Department of Transportation construction is finally done.
Officials with the city of Provo, UDOT and the Utah Transit Authority will mark the completion of the 500 West project with a “Walk-roll-bike-run” and tree-planting event at 9 a.m. Saturday at North Park, 500 West and 500 North.
The 500 West project not only replaces aging infrastructure and enhances safety, but makes important active transportation connections like a new 10-foot multi-use path, painted bike lane, upgraded sidewalks and improved school crossings.
The project caps off a joint effort between UDOT, UTA and Provo to build a series of improvements to U.S. Highway 89 totaling more than $80 million that began in 2013, according to Geoff Dupaix, UDOT representative. “Enhancements include: the Cougar Boulevard bike lane conversion, University Avenue/UVX Express line with UTA and the reconstruction of 300 South.”
Combined, these projects added new transit, bicycle and pedestrian options, improved safety and replaced aging infrastructure to provide Provo city residents more options and long-lasting roadways.
“By working closely with a community advisory group during project design, we were able to address some community safety concerns and incorporate public input for a better overall roadway,” said Nicole Martin, Provo Community Outreach director. “Based on that, we added several safety features including the active transportation amenities you see today.”
Those amenities include:
A 10-foot multi-use path on the east side.
Painted bicycle lanes.
Improved school crossing signals at 500 North and 300 South.
Upgraded lighting.
Bulb-outs at local street corners (700 North, 600 North, 400 North, and 200 South).
“We are pleased to continue coordinating with Provo City and UTA on future improvements in Provo City including the upcoming 300 South in 2023 and SR-189 Viaduct,” Dupaix said. “Together, we know that the more than $80 million invested in transportation choices in Provo over the last decade have improved our ability to help people get where they want to go.”
For basically a decade, UDOT, UTA and Provo City have been working closely together to improve the quality of life and transportation options across the city.
Speaking for all involved, Dupaix added, “We’re happy to see 500 West conclude. We know it was difficult during construction and we are glad to see how some of the additional features are making it an even more enjoyable place not just to drive, but to also walk, roll, ride or run.”
Dupaix reminds those attending the Saturday activity there will be ice cream handed out at the end of the formal festivities.