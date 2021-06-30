While streets are not lined with people to see it like the Grand Parade or sitting in LaVell Edwards Stadium waiting for awards to be handed out, there is one premier event of America’s Freedom Festival that often goes unnoticed.
The Freedom Awards Gala, to be held this year on Thursday, has a four decade history of recognizing those who have made a difference throughout the world.
In the early days, when the Freedom Awards were first presented, recipients from around the world were flown in for the occasion. They included freedom fighters and defectors from the Soviet Union to bold leaders like Teddy Kollek, former mayor of Jerusalem.
As time progressed, the Freedom Awards also recognized the great humanitarian services, religious leaders and others who honor freedom in a variety of ways.
This year, Chairwoman Vicki Garbutt, who also is serving as the 2021 Festival president, Beth Black and their committee have brought together another evening of honoring patriots, good entertainment and dining.
The gala is held at the Utah Valley Convention Center in downtown Provo. It is a formal evening that includes the talents of Jenny Oaks Baker and her family, and the “Piano Man,” John Sargeant.
The 2021 Freedom Awards will be presented to seven individuals, with five coming from one family.
Puro sisters
These five sisters, raised in St. George and Kanab are not only talented but they have used their talents in support of their country.
All five currently serve in the military, with decorated careers in the Army, Air Force and Navy.
The five women are Tiara, Tambra, Tyva and twins Ty’lene and Taryn.
“I don’t think any one of us thought that we would serve in the military,” Tiara, the oldest sister, said. “Our parents raised us to know our strengths and to always try our hardest, to tell the truth, be brave and to do things that scare us.”
Their father, Steve Puro, says he refers to them as “Papa Patrol.” The gala committee asked him what it was like to have five daughters serving in the military. He said, “It’s the scariest thing you’ll ever be proud of.”
Leonard Bagalwa
If being scared is one of the things you’ll ever be proud of, then Leonard Bagalwa may just be one of the most proud people you’ll even meet.
Bagalwa was raised during the violent conflicts in the Republic of Congo. He was abducted as a child and conscripted into the military.
His journey has been long and often frightening, but always hopeful. Now, this child refugee has started the Utah Valley Refugee Foundation.
His mother hid in the African bush from the rebels. His childhood was one of contrasts: community and warfare, convivial friendships among desperate hunger, according to his gala biography.
Hoping to find respite, he found neither. With his two brothers freshly killed by rebels, his mother knew Leonard’s escape from his captors meant certain death if he remained home.
According to his story, Balgawa’s mother trekked to the nearest Catholic church for temporary sanctuary, but from there he was at the mercy of many he would encounter during his long journey ahead.
He spent years in refugee camps until he landed in Salt Lake City. Without friends and desperate, he came to Provo because he said he felt the spirit telling him to ask for help.
By chance he met a couple in a library parking lot and asked them for help. They became friends and the rest of the story is one of hope, fulfillment and paying it forward.
Elder Dallin H. Oaks
Fulfillment is exactly what the life of President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, personifies.
Over decades of study as a Supreme Court clerk, lawyer, Brigham Young University president, judge and Utah Supreme Court Justice, Oaks spent hours rehearing, learning and pondering the meaning of the U.S. Constitution.
He is Provo’s boy, though many older residence had his mother Stella as a school teacher here. Provo is home. He even met his eternal companion, June Dixon, at BYU and even told her while courting that one day he would be the president of the university.
“With laser focus, Oaks has championed traditional American values of God, family, freedom and country – including his study and support of the U.S. Constitution – in his personal and professional life,” said Garbutt in a gala report.
“He has been in the right places at the right times,” Garbutt added. One of those times is at the 2021 gala where he will be honored with a Freedom Award.