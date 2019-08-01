The lakewide warning covering Utah Lake has been lifted, according to an update from Utah County’s emergency notification system Thursday.
Provo Bay and Goshen Bay remain under a warning and Lincoln Beach remains closed.
The entire lake was placed under a warning July 12 after the Utah Department of Environmental Quality saw a large algal bloom that extended from Pelican Point to Provo Bay.
Lincoln Beach was closed July 25 under a danger advisory after testing showed cell-count density amounts that exceeded the threshold.
The algal blooms have the potential to produce cyanobacteria, which can cause gastrointestinal distress, headaches and rashes.
People are encouraged not to swim or water ski on Utah Lake, nor should they ingest or let animals ingest water from the lake during warnings.