By the end of spring next year Provo personnel will be moving into the new city building on 500 West and Center Street. The old city hall will be prepped for demolition.
What will take the place of the current block on 300 West between Center Street and 100 South is still somewhat in the dream stage. What is for sure is who is going to take on the responsibility for bringing something new to downtown.
McWhinney Real Estate Investment and Development Company out of Denver won the bid to do the project. The company is well known for its redesign of the Union Station in Denver that took it from a run-down train depot to a vibrant mixed-use development.
“The redevelopment of our existing City Hall block is a forward-thinking, once-in-a-generation opportunity for Provo,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi during a discussion on the economic pillars of Provo. “It will bring long-term economic vibrancy to downtown Provo while complementing the new Provo City Hall.”
“McWhinney is an active mixed-use real estate developer priding themselves on creating exceptional places for future generations,” Kaufusi said. “One example being the historic Union Station redevelopment, now affectionately known as ‘Denver’s Living Room.’”
Kaufusi goes on to say the old City Hall development is at least a 50-year decision and that is why it must be done right.
“Provo’s historic downtown is already an eclectic draw with 73 unique eating establishments representing culinary offerings from around the world,” Kaufusi said. “This redevelopment, with anticipated dining, boutique retail, residential, entertainment and social gathering spaces, will energize our community with even greater economic vibrancy.”
The excitement for the project goes both ways. Kirsty Greer, senior vice president of multi-family and urban mixed developments for McWhinney says the company is “all in” when it comes to the continued revitalization of downtown Provo.
“What we’ve learned is that we were selected because we were new to Provo,” Greer said.
The process of redeveloping the current Provo City Center site is going to be complex, but the opportunity to work with McWhinney and take a fresh look at 4.5 acres of prime downtown Provo real estate is exciting, according to Wayne Parker, Provo’s chief executive officer.
“The process for the developer is both aspirational and market-driven, and is responsive to the city’s desire to have an amazing product, meet parking needs for the development and the new City Hall, and anchor and set the standard for further redevelopment at the west end of downtown,” Parker said.
“McWhinney is a great partner, and we look forward to working with them through the development of their plans and the development agreement that will define the roles of the developer, the city and the Provo Redevelopment Agency,” Parker said.
Greer added they have been asked to tell the story not only of old Provo, but of the new, including its residents.
“We desire to not only see the progress of downtown Provo but also who lives there,” Greer said.
Greer said in the next year they will be getting a deeper and better understanding of Provo’s history, meet with residents and stakeholders in downtown and just walk the area neighborhoods and get a feel for the city.
“We submitted an 80-page report of our guiding principles and how we imagine it could be,” Greer said.
McWhinney is launching a website for the project. Find it at http://downtownciviccenter.com.
“This is our central idea, a ground floor with retail and public engagement. Residential demands and offices have a huge potential here, but with more authentic spaces,” Greer said.
The company will be asking residents in a downtown survey, “What’s missing from your downtown?”
For the next year, while the new city hall is completed, McWhinney will be hard at work finishing details and prepping for next summer when the 50-year old building on the corner of 300 West and Center comes down.