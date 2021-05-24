During these uncertain times of pandemic, chaos, turmoil and anxiety, there are those who need the healing power of hope.
Without fanfare and notoriety, but rather peace and quiet harmony, Provo resident Eugene Tapahe, his two daughters and two female friends have embarked on a journey over the past few months to bring the healing power of art, dance and music to the land and to a people who are in pain and hurting.
“Art Heals: The Jingle Dress Project” is the gift Tapahe and his group are using to build hope in those who may be broken.
Tapahe is a former photo journalist turned fine art and landscape photographer. He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1992 and is trained in graphic design and web development.
Now, Tapahe travels throughout the country capturing photos in nature and of wildlife, selling them at art shows and exhibits. These art pieces are high-end, museum-quality, framed photos.
The money from his art feeds and cares for his family.
During the darkest days of the pandemic last spring, Tapahe lost a dear aunt to COVID. Art exhibits shut down across the country and Tapahe’s ability to care for his family was greatly diminished.
One night during this season of devastation in his life, Tapahe had a dream. He was at Yellowstone National Park looking out in the fields where bison were grazing.
He said he heard jingles and over a ridge a woman in an Ojibwe jingle dress appeared.
“It is in our darkest moment when most inspiration comes,” Tapahe said. “But many turn away and don’t follow through. I followed through.”
The dream gave birth to “Art Heals: The Jingle Dress Project.”
Tapahe said his two daughters, both students from Brigham Young University, were planning to either attend school or an after-graduation internship, but they all came to a halt because of COVID.
“We all had different reasons we needed to heal and have hope,” Tapahe said. “This project made us stronger.
“On the first photo shoot, Dion, Erin, JoAnni, Sunni and I learned how to work together,” Tapahe said on this web homepage. “They weren’t models. I wasn’t a portrait photographer. It was awkward, frustrating and new. But, from the moment they started to jingle dance on the land, it all changed. I felt, what I felt in my dream – beauty and peace.
“I cried. I could feel myself healing from the uncertainties of the world –– time slowed down. As I listened to the jingles, I knew I was where I was supposed to be. I was doing what I was supposed to do and no matter how difficult this project would be, it needed to be done,” Tapahe said.
Several months later, the project is bigger than he imagined.
“The support, the love and the encouragement from all over the world is inspirational. It motivates Dion, Erin, JoAnni, Sunni and I through our trials and difficulties while we travel on our photo shoots. It has been beautiful, emotional, empowering and most importantly, healing,” Tapahe said.
You can even see in the photos how the project has empowered the women dancers, according to Tapahe.
“It has given them empowerment, dignity, strength, beauty, and they are united with nature and the environment. They are peaceful,” Tapahe said.
The project unites the beauty of the land and the healing power of the Ojibwe jingle dress dance.
“Our goal is to take this healing power to the land, to travel and capture a series of images to document the spiritual places where our ancestors once walked,” Tapahe said.
As they have journeyed around the country, Tapahe said the project has rejuvenated people.
“People could see something beautiful. We aren’t just using photography but music and dance are art forms, too,” Tapahe said. “The traditional jingle dance is healing.”
Now people around the world are seeking more information about the project and the Ojibwe tradition.
There is an ironic twist to the story of Tapahe’s journey.
Just as Tapahe had his dream during a worldwide pandemic, the history of the jingle dress is said to have come from a dream another worried father had 100 years ago, during the Spanish Influenza pandemic. His young daughter was very ill and possibly near death.
The father, an Ojibwe from central Minnesota people, had a dream that showed him how to make a jingle dress. If he would make the dress, it would heal his very sick daughter.
In the dream there were four dresses in the four sacred colors of the Ojibwe. He saw four women dancing in a forward line, never being distracted by spinning around or dancing backward. It was always a forward movement in a clockwise circle around the drums.
Just like Tapahe, the Ojibwe followed through and the jingle dress was created. The jingles were originally made from the tin lids of chewing tobacco lids formed into a cone and sown on the dress.
The dance was held and according to tradition, the little girl got better and better until she was able to dance with the others.
“The cool thing is, I didn’t even know the origin of the Ojibwe jingle dress,” Tapahe said. “It wasn’t until 2016 at Standing Rock that I learned about them.”
He learned the story from his friend Brenda Child, a professor in American Studies at the University of Minnesota.
In a documentary about the Ojibwe jingle dress and tradition, Child noted how strong the women of 1918 were.
“This was during a time when the U.S. government outlawed ritualistic dancing,” Child said. “Making the jingle dress dance radical from its beginning.”
Child said it was an indication that something very big was happening within the Ojibwe people.
During a time when the government was trying to suppress Native American dance and religion, a new tradition emerged from the women, Child noted.
Since 1918, and with a few dresses being sent to other tribes in Minnesota and along the Canadian border in White Fish Bay, Ontario, the dresses and the dream spread throughout the country to other Native American tribes and people.
Tapahe, a Navajo, said in all cases the jingle dress is always recognized as being from the Ojibwe people and they are the ones who receive the credit for it.
“It’s not just the dress, it’s the song that matters,” Tapahe said. Every piece of the Ojibwe tradition, jingle dress, music and dance is the healing package.
Tapahe said the “Art Heals” project is a gift from the heart, not an entertainment piece to be put on a stage.
“It’s truly about healing,” Tapahe said. “We want people to know that is what we are about.”
We want a better life for the world we come in contact with, Tapahe added. This will be an important and long-lasting tradition.
To learn more about the “Art Heals: The Jingle Dress Project,” see the webpage, https://tapahe.com/jingle-dress-project.html.