It is expected that in about year from now planes and passengers will be flying in and out of the new terminal at the Provo Municipal Airport. On Thursday, the final metal beam was placed during a traditional topping-off ceremony.
“At this stage, the new Provo airport terminal is simply concrete and steel; economic opportunity and travel convenience; black-and-white cost and return,” said Nicole Martin, city spokesperson. “But projects are ultimately about people. Or should be.
“In a post-COVID world that safely allows group gatherings, family events, uncovered faces and hugs, it’s all the more impactful to remember the human importance of all that we do,” Martin added.
In addressing the crowd at the topping-off ceremony, Martin gave a history of the importance of the day.
The topping-off ceremony on construction sites goes back to ancient Europe, Martin noted.
“The beam that we will set into place, is filled with the names of those who made this project possible and in so doing become a contributor to the memories soon to be made here,” Martin said. “It signifies 'community' and that is the real ROI (rate on investment) of a project.”
The tree or leafy branch on the beam represents the natural resources needed to construct the building. It represents a commitment to be energy-efficient to the highest level, thus showing respect for the environment, Martin said.
"The attached American flag represents the pride of country in both workmanship with this beautiful and dynamic building, as well as a skilled construction team showcasing their trade talents,” Martin said.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi noted the moment and recognized the many city workers and hired professional teams that have worked hard to bring the project together.
“What an exciting day to celebrate the placement of the last steel beam on our new Provo airport terminal. Even before its completion it is already proving to be the economic driver we hoped it would be,” Kaufusi said.
“With a potential $15M infusion to our local and state economy from each new roundtrip destination, it’s easy to see why this generational project has been referred to as opening the 'Floodgates of Awesomeness,'" Kaufusi added.
It was Nov. 6, 2019, when we last gathered at this location for the literal explosive groundbreaking for our new Provo airport terminal, Kaufusi noted.
“Since that time, we’ve announced three new destinations to Denver, Tucson, Arizona; and Orange County, California; as well as receiving an additional $15 million in FAA airport infrastructure grants, the only regional airport to be in the top ten for funding,” Kaufusi said.
Kaufusi reminded guests that Provo’s potential has always been in view. “We are proud of the recognition of many national rankings, including recently being named the Nation’s Best Performing City by the prestigious Milken Institute.”
In choosing the recipients, they highlight the importance of cities as engines for economic growth. Well, if that’s the case, Provo is revving its engine with a continued commitment to the fundamental infrastructure needed to seize economic opportunities when they arise, Kaufusi added.
Provo’s airport is now positioned as the second-busiest airport in the state. Provo City is truly taking flight, but economic momentum would not have been possible without the collaborative partnership of federal, state, county and city governments, the mayor explained.
“The new Provo airport terminal will continue to bring an added economic vibrancy to our community and our state,” Kaufusi said. “By meeting an unmet demand, this project is a shining example of both forward-thinking and fiscal responsibility.”
Notably, had the city not purchased steel and concrete early, today’s construction costs would make it impossible to build this terminal.
Additionally, the hard-working Provo employees completed some work for taxpayer cost savings of nearly $2 million, according to the mayor.
“We are grateful to all who have or will contribute to this visionary investment in Provo’s future. In return, we are creating a Provo airport experience to mimic our city slogan, 'Welcome Home,'” Kaufusi said.
Joining Kaufusi was Provo Municipal Council Chairman Dave Sewell and Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth, Public Works Director Dave Decker; Brian Torgersen, Public Services director; and Jeff Peterson, vice president and project executive with Layton Construction.
While several wish dates have been thrown out by various stakeholders, the city is willing to say the new terminal will be in business by early summer 2022. If airport manager Steve Gleason has his way the doors will open May 10, 2022.