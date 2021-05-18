Every four years, a citizen’s compensation commission meets to evaluate compensation for Provo's elected officials, including the mayor and city council seats.
On Tuesday, that four-year compensation proposal came to the council for approval in two amendments: one for the mayoral compensation and one for the council compensation.
In both cases, the voting was unanimous to approve the increases. Those increases will begin with the pay period starting Dec. 26, 2021.
The mayor’s compensation will be $130,000 per year, a raise of $10,000 a year. The councilmembers will be compensated for their services at $21,000 a year, an increase of $3,000 a year.
The compensation packages will also include a $50 a month increase for expense stipends including use of personal computers and mobile phones.
During the work session, councilmember Travis Hoban was curious about what his colleagues thought about giving each other a raise. He said he was worried about headlines that might say the council gave themselves a raise. Members such as Chairman Dave Sewell will not see the increase as he is not running for another term.
Cliff Strachan, council executive director, noted these kinds of decisions always challenge the council. He reminded them that independent citizens make the compensation recommendations. They analyze other cities in the county, state and elsewhere that are the same size and have the same form of government. Even with the increase, Provo still comes in lower than many other cities.
Councilwoman Shannon Ellsworth was concerned that future councilmembers have proper compensation. She acknowledged that proper compensation could bring broader and more diverse candidates.
Ellsworth added that she was particularly concerned for councilmembers who may have to go to part time on their regular day jobs.
“I’m glad we feel uncomfortable about this,” councilmember David Harding said. “There is nothing in this ordinance that says what we have to do with the compensation. There are ways to reinvest in our community.”
Harding mentioned there have been some councilmembers who have put portions of their compensation into the Provo City Foundation and other nonprofit organizations if they felt over-compensated.
Sewell gave the newer councilmembers a history lesson about the compensation commission and why the council votes on their own compensation.
It started when former Mayor John Curtis was new to the seat and was asked how much he wanted to pay himself, Sewell said.
“There was no ordinance,” Sewell said. “Curtis and his team came up with an independent commission on his salary. The council felt the same about theirs.”
When Curtis was elected in 2009, the city's ordinance allowed him to set his own salary as well as steps and grades and to take merit raises and cost of living raises. Curtis did none of these, since he said his performance is only reviewed every four years.
"It's a tough position to put a newly elected official in to make his own salary," Chief Administrative Officer Wayne Parker said at the time.
Curtis' gross salary was $89,462. He was considered a full-time mayor and the position did not include health insurance or other benefits. The council voted to raise that to $109,000 gross pay, starting Jan. 1, 2014. The compensation decision was made prior to the election in November of that year, meaning Curtis stood to benefit from the change only if he won reelection to a second term, as eventually happened.
Councilmembers typically put in 10-30 hours a week, a significant effort, according to Strachan. He noted the job warrants some form of compensation and a good look at every four years.