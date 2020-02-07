The next steps for Provo are becoming clearer after Jon Huntsman Jr. announced that Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi was going to be his running mate for lieutenant governor.
In a statement, Kaufusi said she would continue in her capacity as mayor while she campaigns for state office prior to the primary elections.
There are several major projects on the city’s docket that Kaufusi specifically wants to see through, including construction of the new city hall, the new airport terminal expansion, the waste water treatment plant upgrades, air quality benchmarks, west side development, economic development and affordable housing issues.
There will, however, be time made for the campaign, she added.
"It's been rough," Kaufusi said about her announcement to her staff. "I haven't been able to talk to people without them tearing up. There's been a lot of tears. People saying they will move on or retire without them."
Kaufusi said she will still work day to day as mayor. While on the campaign trail, it's likely Kaufusi will leave day-to-day responsibilities to Wayne Parker, chief administrative officer, and to Isaac Paxman, deputy mayor.
"The mayor is often out and is always in touch by text," Paxman said. "I don't think its going to change much. We're not a city of one, there are many that keep the city functioning."
Paxman said Kaufusi will mostly accompany Huntsman and will also have speaking engagements on behalf of the ticket.
If the Huntsman and Kaufusi team make it through the primaries and the November election, and Kaufusi ultimately leaves her post as mayor of Provo, residents will be invited to submit applications for the position of interim mayor.
"The mayor will still attend council meetings and attend to her mayoral duties That was an agreement with Huntsman," Paxman said. "He was fine with that."
The process of an interim change in leadership should be familiar to Kaufusi.
In spring of 2017, then-Congressman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, resigned from the U.S. House of Representatives. A special election was held in August in which then-Provo Mayor John Curtis entered and won. He was up for reelection in November.
At that same time, Kaufusi was in the heat of the primary to fill the Provo mayoral seat. Kaufusi went on to win the seat in the November election. Three days later, Curtis was sworn in as Utah's junior congressman.
For one month, while the municipal council was taking interim mayor applications, Council Chairman David Sewell was acting mayor. The council decided to put Kaufusi in as interim mayor Dec. 5, 2017.
The same pattern will be true of Kaufusi were she to win with Huntsman and prepare to become lieutenant governor. Applications would be taken, the interim mayor would then be selected by the municipal council to fill Kaufusi’s last year as mayor, beginning Jan. 1, 2021, according to Cliff Strachan, executive director of the council.
There would be no special election, but the decision would be left exclusively to the council. Kaufusi said she would not leave until Jan. 1.