If you don’t have your COVID shot yet, maybe it’s time to check out church.
As part of its continual desire to be the downtown church for Provo and surrounding neighborhoods, the Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ is partnering with Coronavirus Utah and Nomi Health to host a free community COVID vaccination clinic.
The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the church building, located at 175 N. University Ave., Provo.
Those needing their COVID vaccination should register online at getmyshot.utah.gov.
The Provo Community Church has been relevant to the residents of Provo for more than 130 years and is hoping to remain so for many years to come.
It was founded in 1891 by members from varying religious backgrounds coming together for a stronger presence in a growing Utah Valley community.
The church has grown from a humble Sunday school class to a well-known historic church and community center in downtown Provo.
Over the years, the church has been a gathering place and a safe haven, now it is facing desperately needed repairs, particularly to the roof as well as other structural needs. To not have these done, could mean another loss to the history of downtown Provo.
The church is currently raising funds to repair, restore, renovate, and expand this beautiful and historic community cornerstone to help the church remain an open and affirming faith organization and to continue and grow as one of the only places for secular community gatherings in downtown Provo. Donations and more information can be found at www.keepingthefaithprovo.org.
For more information about the free clinic or for help with registration, contact (801) 783-1665.