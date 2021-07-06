The Provo Municipal Council voted unanimously Tuesday on an ordinance updating the Provo City Code to remove gendered language.
Brian Jones, council attorney, presented the brief information on the changes. Those changes mean, for instance, references in the code that refer to a councilman or councilwoman will now be referred to as a councilmember. Chairman and chairwoman are now chair or chairs and so forth.
The Tuesday procedure was considered a consent item with no public input. Not one of the councilmembers or a resident spoke for or against the gender-neutral changes.
The Utah State Code and Constitution have been amended in recent years to make the documents more inclusive by removing gendered language.
Council staff have undertaken a review of the Provo City Code after councilors expressed interest in doing the same for the city code.
This ordinance would update the city code throughout all the titles of the code. This ordinance also includes several stylistic and grammatical updates to other subsections of the code.
The changes to Titles 14 and 15 have been referred to the Planning Commission as a separate ordinance, after which they will be sent to the council with a recommendation from the Planning Commission and staff.
The updates to gendered references have been drafted using the state’s legislative drafting guide as a reference point and staff intend to draft a legislative style guide for Provo City which will be brought to the council for consideration as an appendix to the Council Handbook at a later date.
A majority of Utah voters approved Utah Constitutional Amendment A, the Gender-Neutral Constitutional Language Amendment, which amended the Utah Constitution to utilize gender-neutral language on last November’s ballot.
These changes do not go so far as to include modern pronoun usage such as they/them, or she/her and he/him.