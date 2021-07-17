The Provo Municipal Council will discuss the method by which animals at the South Utah Valley Animal Shelter are euthanized during its Tuesday work session.
The Utah Animal Rights Coalition (UARC) has been attending city council meetings throughout Utah County over the use of carbon monoxide to euthanize animals. The SUVAS uses the carbon monoxide chamber.
It is the Provo Animal Control Division that petitioned the council to hear a presentation on the use of the CO chamber, how it works, and why the method UARC wants to use is dangerous and more inhumane.
This is the same discussion that has been addressed with the North Utah County Animal Shelter, which also euthanizes animals in CO chambers.
On June 16, just prior to the Orem City Council meeting, dozens of protesters lined up around the street corner outside the Orem City Office, holding signs and demanding that Orem “ban gas chamber killing at (the) animal shelter” and alleging that the shelter “abuses dogs & cats.”
It is anticipated the same outcry will be heard by the Provo council on Tuesday. The Provo council does not take public comment in its work sessions unless permission has been given by the council chair. The regular night meeting has been canceled this week.
The June protest organized by the coalition alleged that “dogs and cats at Orem’s animal shelter are dragged from their cages and sealed in a chamber that fills with toxic gas, a practice condemned by nearly all veterinarians and animal shelter professionals because it can take up to 30 minutes for the animals to die while they gasp for air and suffer.”
The coalition is asking that euthanizing be done by injection, a more humane process.
During the Orem protest, Jeremy Beckham, executive director of UARC said in a written statement, “There’s no reason this shelter can’t use euthanasia by injection, like the overwhelming majority of animal shelters already do.”
An online petition to end the “murdering” of animals at NUVAS, which is located in Lindon and services all cities in north Utah County, received more than 70,290 signatures.
In a 2020 report outlining euthanasia guidelines, the American Veterinary Medical Association states that the “preferred method of euthanasia in (animal control, rescue and shelter) facilities is injection of a barbiturate or barbituric acid.”
Tug Gettling, manager at the North shelter, defended the carbon dioxide euthanasia during an Orem City Council work session saying, “because we believe it’s the safest for the workers and the less stressful for them, but also the most humane method for the animal.”
Gettling noted that the method is “insidious,” meaning it doesn’t startle the animals, and that death “occurs rapidly.”
“So when you look at the definition of a humane death, that’s what you want,” he said. “Something with minimal discomfort or pain, something that acts quickly and doesn’t frighten them and completes the job.”
Gettling’s description of the euthanasia practice differed vastly from that of a Lindon resident who said she was “traumatized” while working at the North animal shelter in 2013 and 2014.
During the public comment portion of Orem’s city council meeting, the Lindon resident said she still vividly remembers animals screaming and howling in fear, and cats getting in fights in the gas chamber. When she hears a hissing noise, “I will experience very vivid flashbacks and I am back in that room killing their animals.
“I need you to understand that it is not humane,” the Lindon resident said. “It is a very cruel method and those animals suffer.”
Orem Mayor Richard Brunst, who noted that he and other city officials had been bombarded with emails from residents opposed to the euthanasia practice, said the city “will wait to see what the research shows and go accordingly.”
Now it is Provo’s turn to listen and decide if they would like to change how family pets and strays and un-adopted animals are terminated.