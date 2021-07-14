Provo residents are being asked to keep an eye out for a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting in the Dixon Neighborhood, according to Provo Police.
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, a female was standing outside of her car, in the area of 650 W. 100 North, when another vehicle drove by quickly in the neighborhood. The woman shouted for the car to slow down, according to Detective Nick Dupaix.
The vehicle stopped and one of the two individuals inside yelled at the woman, asking if she had a problem with them.
The woman got in her car and was intending to drive off when the other vehicle backed up and one of the two individuals in the car allegedly started shooting.
The woman was not injured, but her car has a number of bullet holes, according to Dupaix. The department is still investigating and looking for bullet shells that might be part of the incident.
“What started as road rage has turned into aggravated assault,” Dupaix said. He indicated it could possibly be changed to attempted homicide.
The driver of the car was a Hispanic female with blond hair. The passenger in the vehicle was a male Hispanic, according to Dupaix.
Dupaix said it is not clear if the shooter was aiming at the woman or just at the car, perhaps as a scare tactic.
He said there is concern because of the number of children in the area. The drive-by shooting took place just a block from Dixon Middle School. Being summer, it was also still very light at 6 p.m.
Dupaix said police don’t think there is any danger to the community at large.
Because the investigation is still ongoing, Dupaix said police have not ascertained whether the three knew one another.
Police are hoping someone might step up with information. Photos of the cars were taken from door cams in the neighborhood.