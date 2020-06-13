Local, state and federal officials announced Thursday the groundbreaking of the Provo River Delta Restoration Project, a multiagency environmental and recreational effort to connect Utah Lake with Provo River that has taken more than a decade to plan and coordinate.
Groundbreaking on the nearly 260-acre project, which is anticipated to take around five years to complete, began Thursday a half-mile north of Utah Lake State Park, according to a press release.
The aim of the multimillion-dollar project is to aid in the recovery of the June sucker, a dark-gray, marble-eyed fish native to Utah Lake that isn’t found anywhere else in the world, as well as to increase access to trails and provide recreational amenities near the lake.
“The key thing about this project is we’re attempting to restore, if you will, the environment that was there in the past,” said Mark Holden, executive director of the Utah Reclamation Mitigation and Conservation Commission. “An environment that is supportive not only of the June sucker life history, but also for other species, other aquatic life that utilize Utah Lake and the Provo River.”
Holden said in an interview Friday that the first phase of the project, which will likely take three years, would be the “excavation of the delta river channels and the ponds and wetlands and so forth that will become a part of the environment down there.”
Diverting the flow of the lower Provo River into a downstream delta, according to Holden, is vital to creating a livable environment for adolescent June sucker, a species classified by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service as endangered.
“Delta areas, or the mingling of a river with a lake, they’re kind of unique environments,” said Holden. “They’re generally shallow, they’re very productive from a standpoint of producing food resources. There should be a lot of vegetation in there. All of these things will help June sucker and other fish to survive, particularly the young.”
Aiding in the June sucker’s recovery, a species whose total population dipped to 300 two decades ago but that fish and wildlife officials have since proposed be reclassified as threatened due to recent conservation efforts, would also benefit the area’s ecosystem as a whole.
“The June sucker is an indicator species, which means that when the June suck is not doing well, the ecosystem that it depends upon is also not doing well,” Fish and Wildlife Service Regional Director Noreen Walsh said in the press release. “It also means when fish are doing well, the ecosystem supporting them is performing and functioning as it should.”
But excavating delta ponds and river channels is only part of the Provo River Delta Restoration Project, a collaborative effort between agencies ranging from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to the Central Utah Water Conservancy District to the U.S. Department of the Interior.
The next phase of the project, said Holden, will be to provide recreational opportunities for residents to take advantage of and to improve access to the area around Utah Lake.
“There’s going to be an increase in trails, we’re going to improve access to existing trails, we’re going to improve access to the existing river and to the delta area for non-motorized type boating,” Holden said. “And we’ll plan to have a viewing tower and a few other things like that that are going to be real amenities to the community when the project is all completed.”
Additionally, the northern half of the Skipper Bay dike will be lowered in 2022 to divert the Lower Provo River’s flow to a new channel, the press release said. In 2023, a small dam will be constructed downstream of the Provo Center Street bridge to keep water levels constant year-round, and an aeration system will be installed to improve water quality and aesthetics.
In a video promoting the project’s groundbreaking, Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie said a Skipper Bay trailhead would be built and maintained by the county.
“The county will manage this trailhead, which will have a parking lot for trail users, as well as a parking area for equestrians, so you can bring your horses out and enjoy the lake. It will also have a launch area for non-motorized boats and a restroom facility.”
When all is said and done, Holden said the project is expected to cost more than $40 million, the majority of which will be paid for with federal funding.
“I think it’s going to be a great amenity to the community when it’s completed,” said Holden. “We think people are really going to enjoy the area and the environment that it provides and we’re looking forward to working on it together with the community and other agencies as we go.”
More information about the Provo River Delta Restoration Project can be found at http://provoriverdelta.us.