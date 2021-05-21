For more than 25 years, Provo’s summer outdoor theater productions have included the loves and tragedies of William Shakespeare.
Sadly, COVID-19 has not only slowed but in some cases closed down theatrical productions completely not only in Utah County but around the world.
But now the sun appears to be shining again on outdoor theater and just in time for the Renaissance Now Theatre & Film company to open a new summer theater season with the “Diaries of Romeo & Juliet.”
“Diaries of Romeo & Juliet” opens nightly at 7:30 from Wednesday through May 29 at the Rock Canyon Trailhead Amphitheatre, 2620 N. 1450 East, Provo. The production is free, but Renaissance is taking donations and reservations online at http://reanissancenow.com.
The suggested donations are $5 for students/seniors and $10 for general public. The production is encouraging those who are unvaccinated to wear masks.
Typically this company would bring Shakespeare to the Castle Amphitheatre but that venue is still closed because of COVID.
The Castle is set on a hill near the Utah State Hospital and is surrounded by trees. The huge stone structure is a great setting for the ensemble’s annual Shakespearean plays.
The Castle Amphitheatre, built during the Great Depression, sets a perfect stage for the Shakespearean times. It is truly a castle esplanade composed entirely of rock.
Renaissance Now Theatre & Film arts director Kathy Curtiss is hoping the Castle will be open for the August production of “The Tempest.”
In the meantime, the productions will be performed at the Rock Canyon Trailhead Amphitheatre which is also considered a beautiful and prime spot for outdoor entertainment.
Curtiss, a professor in the Theater department and in Cinema Production at Utah Valley University, partnered with Barta Heiner, the former actress, teacher and director with international accolades, to start the theater in 1998. They produced the Castle Summer Theater productions for 20 years.
Curtiss went to New York for 17 years and moved back five years ago. “Diaries of Romeo and Juliet” was written by Curtiss with a big helping hand from Shakespeare.
“I wrote it for the times we’re in,” Curtiss said. “I put a modern lens on the classics. It is faithful to Shakespearean text.”
What is modern about the piece is, for a better word, a commentary from actor to audience.
Curtiss modernized the characters as well. For instance, the Capulets and the Montagues are led by single parents, Lord Capulet and Lady Montague. The friar, who tries to bring peace between the families in Shakespeare’s play, has been changed to a modern police detective, according to Curtiss.
“The monologue tells how young people feel in our time. It speaks to social issues,” Curtiss said. “Actors break the fourth wall (talking directly to the audience) to speak from their heart about what’s going on now.
“It’s a profound step into Renaissance Now’s goals to make Shakespeare classics relevant,” Curtiss added.
The season then continues in July/August with “Diaries of Romeo & Juliet” playing at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival, and joins “The Tempest” from Aug. 4-14, and then continues on Aug. 18-21. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.
While many stage productions and theaters have not yet come back from the COVID hiatus there are a few ready for summer.
The SCERA Shell Outdoor Theater presents “Disney’s Tarzan the Musical,” directed by Chase Ramsey. Musical director is Brandalee Bluth Streeter and choreography by Janessa Ramsey. Productions start at 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday-Saturdays from June 4-19 at the Shell at Scera Park, 600 S. State, Orem. Visit http://scera.org or call (801) 225-2569.
The Hale Center Theater Orem is currently showing Jane Austen’s “Emma,” a musical adaption of Austen’s popular novel. It runs through June 5. Beginning June 19 and running through Aug. 7 is “The Sound of Music.” The theater is located at 225 W. 400 North. For information and tickets, visit http://haletheater.org or call (801) 226-8600.
The Covey Center for the Arts will open this summer with Mark Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam and Eve.” The shows begin at 7:30 and run on Monday and Thursday through Saturday from July 29 to Aug. 21. For information, visit http://coveycenter.csstix.com or call (801) 852-7007.