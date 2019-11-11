Hundreds of students and a few prominent Utahns spent Veterans Day morning at Timpview High School to honor veterans spanning across multiple generations for their service to the United States military.
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi gave the opening remarks at Monday’s veterans celebration, thanking those who served for their “sacrifice that allows this grand society of ours to sleep under a blanket of security and peace.”
“America was born from military conflict,” Kaufusi said. “And it survives in no small measure because of military readiness.”
United States Sen. Mike Lee, a Timpview graduate, also made an appearance at the veterans tribute, telling attendees that he was glad to take a break from Washington and “be back in America.”
One of the veterans honored Monday was Col. Amos L. Wright, who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War and is the oldest living West Point Military Academy graduate in the state.
Wright was introduced by his grandson Connor Phillips, a sophomore at Timpview, who described honoring his grandfather as a “really special” experience.
“Not only is he one of the biggest role models in my life, but he’s also a veteran (that) so many people look up to,” Phillips said about Wright, who received a Bronze Star Medal for his service in Korea.
Another honoree was Roy Solt, who worked as a fire control operator in WWII on the U.S.S. Arizona, a battleship that was torpedoed while the U.S. was in negotiations with Japan.
Airman First Class Milton Eatchel, who served in the Air Force during the Korean War, was recognized for his work in the Korean War, as well as at the Edwards Air Force Base in California after the war ended.
The Timpview Ballroom dance team paid respect by dancing to “Sing Sing Sing (With a Swing)" by the Benny Goodman Orchestra, a throwback to the big band swing era of the 1930s and 1940s.
The Timpview Wind Symphony performed a number of military-themed numbers, including “Hymn to the Fallen” and “Captain America March.”
One of the veterans in attendance was Capt. Andrew Howard, a 26-year veteran who served on the U.S. Missouri battleship and in Kuwait during Operation Enduring Freedom after 9/11.
Howard, who graduated from Timpview in 1982, described being celebrated by his alma mater as a “fantastic” feeling.
“I’ve got to tell you, I couldn’t be more proud of my high school,” said Howard, who served on the event’s organizing committee.
Air Force veteran Capt. Luke Ferrel gave the keynote speech and thanked the country for giving him the opportunity to serve.
“Almost every veteran you talk to will say ‘I got so much more from my service than I ever gave,’” Ferrel said. “I don’t think I’m alone in (feeling) that (way).”