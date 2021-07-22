Utah Transit Authority is providing additional services for residents and visitors to the state making their way to Salt Lake City to celebrate the July 24 holiday.
“UTA will be providing additional TRAX and FrontRunner service before the Days of ’47 Parade on Friday, July 23. Bus and paratransit will be running on a regular Saturday schedule,” said Carl Arky, UTA spokesman.
With the thousands of people that usually come into the Salt Lake City area for the parade, rodeo and other events and family reunions, UTA is hoping to give riders more options and keep fewer cars off impacted downtown streets, particularly on Friday, the state holiday, as July 24 lands on a Saturday.
For those looking for more information, visit http://rideuta.com/events for complete schedules or download and use the Transit app to plan a trip.
The following schedule has been released by UTA:
Friday
FrontRunner: It will operate every 60 minutes all day, with additional morning trips as follows.
Starting at 4:53 a.m. northbound from Provo Central Station.
Starting at 5:08 a.m. southbound from Ogden Central Station.
Exit the North Temple Station and transfer to the TRAX Green Line to go to downtown Salt Lake City.
TRAX: It will operate every 30 minutes all day, with additional morning trips.
Blue Line
Northbound service starts at 6:28 a.m. from Draper Town Center Station.
Southbound service starts at 6:43 a.m. from Salt Lake Central Station.
Red Line
Northbound service starts at 6:06 a.m. from Daybreak Parkway Station.
Southbound service starts at 6:20 a.m. from Medical Center Station.
Green Line
Northbound service starts at 6:08 a.m. from West Valley Central Station.
Southbound service starts at 6:08 a.m. from Airport Station.
S-Line Streetcar: It will operate every 30 minutes all day, with additional morning trips.
Westbound service starts at 6:17 a.m. from Fairmont Station.
Eastbound service starts at 6:02 a.m. from Central Pointe Station.
On Saturday, UTA will be running regular Saturday schedules on bus, TRAX, FrontRunner and the S-Line streetcar.