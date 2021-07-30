The college town of Cedar City has been suffering drought like every other part of the state. However, within that drought has come torrential monsoon rains that have devastated the city.
On Wednesday at 9 p.m., Cedar City Mayor Maile Wilson called her friend Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer to ask if she had as much as 7,000 sandbags she could share. Wilson said she would be willing to come up and get them.
Fullmer was touched by Wilson’s plea and began an outreach to find sandbags. In the end, more than 60,000 sandbags made their way to Cedar City and Moab Thursday morning.
Wilson said the city had gone through 10,000 sandbags in just under two days and she was concerned what other damage could occur if they didn’t get more.
Fullmer started texting local mayors and leaders and within hours started getting deliveries to the Vineyard drop site from Provo, Orem, American Fork, Lehi, Draper, Pleasant Grove and Spanish Fork. All delivering bags, some already filled.
Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee sent 10,000 bags from the county. Other locations were waiting to hear what else was needed.
The Utah Department of Transportation offered to help facilitate transfers if needed.
“We were privy to watching everyone step up to the call,” Fullmer said. “It was an incredible show of good will.”
The bags left for Cedar City and Moab at 10 a.m. Thursday and crews were there to help unload when they arrived at 1 p.m.
“On Monday, Cedar City received significant flooding,” said Mayor Maile Wilson. “I shot out a text to a couple of mayors, Julie was one of them. Before the night was over she had contacted several communities.”
“More than 25,000 bags arrived, which will help residents and businesses as we go into the weekend,” Wilson said. “This was a huge thing for our community, and it’s good to know other cities from all over the state have our back.”
Wilson noted that the sandbag truck pulled in and within minutes it had started to rain.
“It truly is a relief for our community,” Wilson said, “and another resource to protect our residents.
“The network we have between our mayors is incredible, this is just another example,” Wilson said.
This was not just a mission of caring, but according to Moab Mayor Emily Niehaus, it was a miracle sent by angels.
After Wednesday night, Niehaus and her city staff assessed what they were lacking as far as sandbags and what they felt they would need for the monsoon season. The number was 25,000 bags. That was what they felt would take care of them.
Fullmer sent Niehaus a text Thursday morning telling her they were coming to Cedar City and would be diverting a truck to Moab. It would be a truck of 25,000 sandbags.
Neither mayor had told the other the exact number until the trucks pulled out, it was just a feeling they needed help, Fullmer said.
“It was just what we needed,” Niehaus said. “Julie Fullmer is an angel. She can do anything with her willpower and strength. She is an amazing, get-it-done person.”
Niehaus said she feels lucky to have Fullmer as a “sister mayor” friend.
“I appreciate her gift of service to our community,” Niehaus said.
Moab has a population 5,000, but it swells to much more in the summer months.
Fullmer said she was calling and texting people past 10 p.m. Wednesday.
“When I reached out to the mayors, they were my friends,” Fullmer said. “I reached out in the middle of the night. Lehi automatically sent 30,000 and Draper sent three pallets. This is what the world needs, this outpouring, calling people to action.”
Utah County gave us 7,000 bags. Mapleton helped with transportation. If a city didn’t have sandbags they did do something like provide trucks.
Representatives from all the cities’ Public Works departments started showing up with bags at the Vineyard drop-off spot.
Fullmer said she wanted to hug them all, but instead shook everyone’s hands.
The Vineyard Public Works employees drove the bags to Cedar City and Moab.
“What I loved is everyone was so cheerful about it,” Fullmer said.
On the other end, city workers, city managers and anyone they could get to volunteer started filling sandbags as soon as the trucks arrived. Many of the volunteers were filling the bags with their hands, according to reports that came back to Fullmer.
Heavy rains and flash flooding are expected to continue throughout the weekend.