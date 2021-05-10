Vineyard will have its first sports pub and restaurant thanks to a special vote of the city council on Monday.
This is not to be confused with the ancillary or brew pubs that brew on site such as Strap Tank in Springville and Lehi or that were recently approved in Provo.
Applicant Tim Ryan requested that the council give local consent for a Department of Alcohol and Beverage Control Class A bar liquor license for the 'Bout Time Pub & Grub under construction at 568 N. Mill Road, across from Brooker’s Founding Fathers Ice Cream and near the Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres.
The approval process went quickly. “In Vineyard we like to help our businesses succeed,” said Kathryn Newman, city spokeswoman.
“Vineyard City Council is pleased to welcome 'Bout Time Pub & Grub, a local sports bar, to our city,” said Mayor Julie Fullmer.
Fullmer said the sports bar chain is anticipated to open in mid-July.
“Tim owns 12 locations in Utah and two in Colorado. This will be his 13th location in Utah,” Fullmer added. “The City Council decided to move forward to grant the Local Consent after reviewing his application and the Sheriff sergeant’s report. 'Bout Time was able to purchase the liquor license through a transfer from Kimi’s Chop and Oyster Bar in Salt Lake City. Without this transfer, the waiting period for his DABC liquor license could have been up to a year.” Fullmer said.
Ryan had complied with all of the requirements set by Vineyard and the DABC. The cost of a Class A bar license is $300. According to Ryan, it was the DABC that requested he get his applications in early. Ryan wasn’t expecting to apply until later this summer.
This will be the first eating establishment to sell liquor in Vineyard.
“We’ll be selling beer, wine and spirits,” Ryan said.
The 'Bout Time Pub & Grub sports bar locations include West Jordan, Lehi, Layton, Cottonwood, Ogden, Sandy, Park City, Taylorsville, two in West Valley City with one being in the Maverik Center, Herriman, one being built in Bluffdale, and two locations in Colorado. Headquarters for the company is in Sandy. Other locations are being looked at, including Eagle Mountain.
Besides alcohol sales, the grub is made from scratch in the restaurant’s own kitchen down to the salad dressings, Ryan said.
“We don’t have a microwave or a large freezer on site, everything is made fresh,” he said.
The menu includes appetizers, wings, hand-cut fries, sliders, nachos, burgers, hand-tossed pizza, sandwiches and salads. Pub favorites include Monte Cristo sandwiches, Irish Nachos and bacon-wrapped green olives. Ryan said even the corned beef and hand-cut thin potato chips are made on site.
Ryan needed to have the special council meeting on Monday because applications, which include local approval with signatures, must be submitted to the Licensing & Compliance Division by the 10th of the month to allow sufficient time for processing by the end of the month.
Licenses are issued by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission, a part-time governing board that meets only once a month.
The city recorder’s office recommended granting the local consent, which is expected to have a positive fiscal impact on Vineyard with an increase in commercial activity and sales tax revenue.