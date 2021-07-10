Residents of Vineyard will soon be reaping the rewards of a new community garden planted early in June.
“Vineyard is excited to open our community garden, a pilot program sponsored by Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and Intermountain Orem Community Hospital to expand access to gardening education, fresh produce and community health in our city,” according to Kathryn Newman, public information officer.
Vineyard recently partnered with Orem Community Hospital on a pilot community garden program.
“For the last several years, I’ve been meeting with Grov Technology, Orem Community Hospital, Utah Valley University, the LDS Church and other private landowners on potential plots for community gardens,” Fullmer said.
“Our planning department has been working on designating areas throughout the community to discover the best potential places for satellite community garden plots throughout the city,” Fullmer said.
“Our first program coalesced this June when Orem Community Hospital and Vineyard announced that they shared the vision of helping people live their healthiest lives,” she said. “Part of that is connecting people with fresh produce and teaching communities to be self-sufficient.”
Fullmer asked resident Amber Rasmussen to be the director of the community garden.
“There are currently 10 families using the garden, but we are hoping to expand,” Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen said there are several townhomes where gardens are difficult to grow, not just because of lack of land, but the lack of sunlight that hits areas where plants could grow because the buildings are so close together.
The gardens are planted with tomatoes, squash, zucchini, eggplant, herbs and lots of other vegetables, Rasmussen said.
After much looking and soil testing, the best location was west of the tennis courts at the Gammon Park.
Rasmussen said they have 11 grow boxes. City arborist George Schram designed the boxes, and taught community volunteers and staff how to build them.
The boxes and the fence surrounding the gardens are made from recycled wood used in other fencing in the city.
The plan is to have stands in the city parks and during the farmer’s market days to share the harvest.
Besides the gardens and farmer’s market, a committee is organizing gardening classes from master gardeners who will teach about conservation, and invite cooking and preservation classes to be held. Other gardening topics will be taught as well.
From the drip irrigation systems donated by Mountainland Supply to the woodchips made from dead trees in the area, Fullmer said she is proud of what they have been able to accomplish and looks to the future to be able to do more.