In a public notice released on Monday, the Alpine School District announced that the Board of Education will be meeting remotely on Tuesday due to "a substantial risk to the safety of staff and those attending."
The release mentioned that board President Dr. Mark Clement decided to not have an anchor location with mention that previous disruptions, harassment, and the threatening manner of people toward staff and board members both during and after meetings were the reasons for the decision.
At the board's last meeting at the district offices in American Fork two weeks ago, a group of protesters attended the event and caused disruptions with regards to the statewide K-12 mask mandate.
"Following the board meeting two weeks ago various staff members, as they left their job, were followed to their cars by some of these protesters and they were yelled at and harassed on the way to their cars," Stephenson said.
Stephenson said that the protesters wanted to attend the meeting, but were not allowed into the meeting because the district is continuing to follow protocols with a mask mandate at board meetings.
According to Stephenson, the disruptions, harassment, and threats made to staff members by protesters are a great concern for the board.
"While we understand there are many views regarding masks, the behavior by these few individuals is unfortunate and concerning," Stephenson said. "Staff members are working hard with our stakeholders to develop schedule options for the next school year. Our plan for next year anticipates a return to school with no masks."
Other reasons for the remote meeting included last week's Granite School Board meeting that was adjourned due to disruption from protesters, making sure the board can meet without disruption, and consultation and ongoing collaboration with local law enforcement.
Other protests have occurred recently at school district meetings along the Wasatch Front, including at the Davis School District. Many of those parents who attended the protest were from the See My Smile campaign.
An Alpine School District board meeting in November had to be moved to a closed session after a disturbance from anti-mask protesters led to law enforcement being called to the district offices.
Tuesday's meeting will be available for the public to livestream and view on the school board's YouTube channel with public comment possible through a comment forum.
Patrons can go to alpineschools.org/schoolboard where there is a written comment section and details about the meeting.
One of the agenda items for Tuesday's meeting is the 2021-2022 return to learn plan, which will include possible schedule options for the schools in the Alpine School District.
"This meeting is very important as we are just coming off the heels of finishing up a survey to all of our stakeholders regarding a plan for the 2021-22 school year," Stephenson said. "Board members will be reviewing data from that survey along with looking at the different options that are being considered for scheduling and so forth for the upcoming school year. Some decisions could possibly be made at the board meeting (Tuesday)."
The survey being discussed had over 7,000 comments and over 22,000 respondents.