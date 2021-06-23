As of Wednesday, Utah County reported 35% of residents as fully vaccinated and 41.7% who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. For those 12 and older, 45% of the age group in the county is fully vaccinated and 54% has received at least one dose.
Aislynn Tolman-Hill, the public information officer for the Utah County Health Department, said there has been a drop-off in interest around the COVID-19 vaccine in Utah County. There are not many people seeking the first vaccination, she said, and that lack of demand has led to large-scale vaccination sites, particularly the one in American Fork, being scaled down.
The American Fork mass vaccination site had its last large event last week, with vaccination appointments being moved to the old Provo High School site.
“What we are looking at is doing more smaller scale, what we’re calling mobile events, out in local communities," Tolman-Hill said when asked what the health department is doing to try to boost vaccination rates. "For those individuals that, for whatever reason, have been waiting and are not interested in traveling a longer distance, wanted to wait and see how things would work out for others, or whatever their reasons may be, we have had pretty good response there, although we do see that waning a bit as well. Certainly, we are concerned a bit with that. We have been seeing our percent positivity starting to go up and that’s certainly concerning. Our case counts are at 117 today (Wednesday), and that’s the first time we have been over 100 since I believe April 28. That’s starting to trend in the wrong direction and it’s certainly concerning, especially with variants around.”
The focus for the health department, according to Tolman-Hill, is particularly on the western and southern parts of Utah County, including Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork and elsewhere.
While keeping an eye on these certain areas, the health department has been reaching out to those cities and organizing mobile events to make it easier for community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
There is a planned mobile COVID-19 vaccination event in south Utah County on July 1 as well as events in Eagle Mountain and an event in Saratoga Springs on July 29 in the old Smith's parking lot on Redwood Road.
“We do tend to have pretty good community response when we do events right there in the community. People can sign up for a time that works for them, they’re drive-thru events so people don’t have to get out into the heat, and the drop-ins work out really well," Tolman-Hill said.
But while she's encouraged by the number of people receiving both vaccinations, the percent positivity and case count numbers in Utah County give her pause.
With more data coming out on variants, Tolman-Hill said there is an added concern for the community as a whole, those who are and are not vaccinated.
Those that are not vaccinated pose a risk to themselves as well as those who are unvaccinated. With the vaccine reportedly providing a high level of protection against COVID-19, there have still been some breakthrough cases and the spread of variants still poses some risk to those who are vaccinated, according to Tolman-Hill.
Independence Day and Pioneer Day were major talking points in 2020, with the spread of COVID-19 being feared as a result of travel and community gatherings for the two holidays. While the two holidays in 2021 will look different, Tolman-Hill said there is still some concern around them this year.
“We are cautiously optimistic. However, there is definitely a level of concern," Tolman-Hill said about the coming celebrations. "Those individuals that are not vaccinated — either cannot be vaccinated or have chosen not to be vaccinated — need to be diligent, aware of their surroundings, continue to wear a mask and get tested if they become symptomatic.”
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and to see case rates in the state of Utah, visit coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts/.