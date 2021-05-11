President Joe Biden hosted a bipartisan meeting with six governors from across the country on Tuesday, highlighting those states' efforts to make the COVID-19 vaccine easier to receive, to build confidence in the vaccine and to make it an equitable response.
The governors -- split evenly between Republicans and Democrats -- included in the meeting were from Maine, Ohio, Utah, Minnesota, Massachusetts and New Mexico.
Biden started the meeting by stating that the goal is to have 70% of Americans receive one COVID-19 vaccination and 160 million Americans fully vaccinated by the Fourth of July.
”If we succeed, we’re going to be able to take a serious step towards a return to normalcy by Independence Day," Biden said during the livestreamed meeting.
He added that there is still work to be done, but that the country has delivered over 220 million shots in his first 100 days in office and more than 115 million Americans are fully vaccinated.
“Americans from every walk of life are getting their vaccines, we’ve got more to do, though," Biden said. "Now, cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all down. Tens of thousands of moms, dads, brothers, sisters, grandparents, neighbors and friends are still with us whom we would have otherwise lost but for the work of these governors. Millions of Americans are starting to live life more normally after more than a year of sacrifice.”
Along with Biden touting the successes of America with regards to the vaccine, he spoke to three goals for vaccine distribution that were the focal point of the meeting with the governors.
These included making the COVID-19 vaccines more easily available and convenient, building confidence in the vaccines and reaching all Americans with an equitable response.
“Once again, governors in so many states, particularly the six that are here, have been essential partners in this effort," Biden said. "They know it isn’t about politics, it’s about saving lives and livelihoods, rebuilding our economy and getting us back to our way of life. The idea that we have six of the best governors that have worked on this with me today is really a pleasure.”
When spotlighting the state of Utah during the meeting, Biden asked Gov. Spencer Cox about increasing confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine and the efforts the Beehive State has taken to combat vaccine hesitancy.
Cox said that data collection has been critical for Utah.
“While some states go into the field to do some polling, we are in the field every day of every week, constantly getting new data to understand that population that is remaining that hasn’t gotten the vaccine," Cox said. "I think that’s really important for everyone to understand. We often just talk about the vaccine-hesitant population as one big group but it is really much more than that. We have moved from what I call the vaccine-ecstatic and the vaccine-excited phase, and we are now in the vaccine-busy phase. These aren’t people that refuse to get it, they just haven’t gotten around to it yet, and I think we have to approach all of these groups a little differently.”
Continuing on the topic of data, Cox spoke about a public information campaign that Utah has put into effect to answer questions and concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, while also letting people know that the vaccine is a way to get back to some normalcy.
He smiled when mentioning that people could begin to attend Jazz games again safely, of course adding that the Jazz have the best record in the NBA, and the vaccine is the best way to do that, according to Cox.
Another approach Cox brought up was modeling what a vaccinated person can do versus what a non-vaccinated person can do. He said this could be a big motivation for those who are unvaccinated.
“Through our research, it became clear that people trust their family doctors, their local community leaders, church leaders, family, friends and neighbors a lot more," Cox said during the meeting. "We have been working directly with those different voices to empower vaccinations, which leads to the where. It is so important for this next phase and the next group of people now that we have enough vaccine for everyone.”
Cox also said that mobile pop-up clinics are beginning to work in the state of Utah.
The state is beginning to partner with those trusted voices Cox mentioned to bring mobile pop-up clinics to people. This can be done by anyone in the state through a portal, allowing groups to sign up and host one of these clinics.
It's a way of taking away the excuses to not get vaccinated, according to Cox.
“Well you’re doing a heck of a job and the idea you’re talking about is what we, nationally, can do in terms of drawing a portrait of what it means if you are fully vaccinated," Biden said to Cox following his remarks. "What you can and what you can’t do relative to the rest of the population.”