Utah County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in Eagle Mountain on Saturday night after reports that a man was intoxicated and causing problems.
The man, identified as 28-year-old Dylan Rudy Balzly of Eagle Mountain, was reportedly at his mother's home drinking cocktails with family members. Family members told officers that when Balzly is intoxicated he can get angry, so he was walked across the street to his residence by a female roommate, according to the probable cause statement.
While at his residence, Balzly reportedly started to yell at and attempted to fight a roommate. Due to his 4-year-old son being in the residence, the roommate walked Balzly outside to try and calm him down.
Balzly then allegedly urinated on his roommate's vehicle.
His roommate reportedly grabbed the child and then went back to Balzly's mother's house, and Balzly's family locked the front door.
After arriving at the home, Balzly started banging on the door and ringing the doorbell, the report said. He then allegedly kicked in the front door to his mother's home, breaking the door frame.
Another family member then reportedly moved the children in the home downstairs, fearing a confrontation could get physical. Multiple other family members reportedly had to step in and ask Balzly to leave after he "postured up to his mother."
When deputies arrived on the scene, Balzly was in the doorway and reportedly verbally arguing with family members. After giving verbal commands to stop, he then allegedly began to resist arrest and needed help walking to the law enforcement vehicle because he was intoxicated, according to the probable cause statement.
Balzly was transported to the Utah County Jail and booked on charges of public intoxication, criminal mischief, and the burglary of a dwelling. He is actively being held on $5,010 bail.