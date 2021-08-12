The yellow school bus is an iconic image of public education in America, but it also fulfills the vital function of getting students where they need to be.
This year, however, school districts are concerned there won’t be enough of those busses to do the transporting unless they can get more drivers to sign up.
“Each of the last five or six years, we’ve been concerned about whether we will have enough drivers,” said Joe Hayes, director of transportation for Alpine School District. “This year just seems to be particularly more difficult in recruiting and then retaining drivers. I think this is not unique. There are a lot of businesses that are having a hard time getting people back to work, so I suspect that part of the issue is everyone’s having that same problem. We just were really short this year.”
Since districts can’t rely on getting a late surge of applicants, Hayes and other transportation administrators have had to come up with plans about how to take care of the needs in various areas.
“What we do is we have to build routes to and from school,” Hayes said. “We do our very best to tier those routes so that our drivers are coming up to three schools every morning. We have what we call a draft so a driver can go in and pick a route that they want. This year we are going to be roughly 35 drivers short of filling all the routes.”
Bus drivers also are key in making extracurricular activities like sports and other activities happen. Hayes said the districts will do their best but sometimes they simply won’t have the manpower to do everything.
“The first priority is to get kids to and from school, so we’ve got to make sure that happens,” Hayes said. “When that’s your first priority, sometimes things conflict with that timeframe and we don’t have enough drivers, sometimes extracurricular activities suffer. We have an obligation to make sure that Utah High School Activities Association-related activities are covered as well. I think we do a really good job of doing our very best to accommodate everyone’s needs or requests, but when we are really short on drivers, that’s going to be a natural consequence.”
Hayes wants potential drivers to know that the school districts will work hard to give them all the training and resources needed to succeed.
“As a school district, we bring you in and train you,” Hayes said. “We provide that initial training and that continued professional development to keep our drivers. As far as school bus drivers go, we’re very competitive with other districts, and I think we offer great hourly rates. Within three years, drivers are making $25 per hour. There are opportunities to drive, if you want to drive a little bit or if you would like to get closer to that 40-hour-per-week mark. There’s flexibility in the number of hours.”
He would love to add 20-30 more drivers this year and said potential applicants can come from a wide variety of backgrounds.
“I think the key thing about our department that is unique to us is that we can accommodate different situations,” Hayes said. “We have some workers who are students at UVU and we do our best to accommodate their schedules. You have a lot of drivers that share a route, where we’ll have a driver that will work for a week and then the person that they share with will work for a week. There’s opportunities to do that.
“My message is that there is flexibility, there is opportunity and if you are over 21 and willing to get training, then we would love to have you.”
For complete details or to apply at Alpine School District, go to http://alpineschools.org.