On Monday, BYU shared an update to the school's COVID-19 guidelines with students and employees that included masks being required in classrooms through the spring term, physical distancing being encouraged and the school strongly urging members of the campus community to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, among other things.
When asked about requiring COVID-19 vaccinations on the school's Twitter account, BYU said it would not require vaccines but encourages people to receive the vaccine at the former Provo High School or at the BYU Student Health Center.
"Lower disease prevalence of COVID-19 and increased availability of vaccines in our community continue to be encouraging," the update stated. "As a result of these recent developments, BYU will implement the following changes to its COVID-19 safety protocols beginning May 24."
Masks will be required only in certain instances and areas on campus, including in classrooms, at the Paul Mitchell Studio 1030 and the student health center.
According to the update, if trends continue, masks will not be required during the summer term, which starts on June 21.
"Masks are encouraged for those who are not vaccinated when physical distancing is not maintained," the update said. "Also, individuals may choose to wear a mask in any setting."
Physical distancing is encouraged, to the extent feasible, in classrooms, workspaces and other areas on campus as well.
As for campus events, BYU will allow them to be planned and scheduled according to pre-pandemic processes and current BYU policies.
One of the areas outlined in the update was travel, which said that domestic university-related travel may resume under certain conditions, with employees and students who are fully vaccinated being able to travel in accordance with pre-pandemic guidelines if able to provide documentation of vaccination.
For those who aren't vaccinated or choose not to disclose vaccination status, approval must be given and COVID-19 testing protocols may be required to receive that approval.
"COVID-19 testing is still available at the BYU Student Health Center and at many locations throughout the State of Utah," the update said. "BYU may require COVID-19 testing for employees or students prior to participation in certain programs or activities."
Since April 24, there have been 30 reported cases of COVID-19 in the campus community, with the most — 19 cases — being seen in the first week of spring.
As of May 16, BYU had five active reported cases of COVID-19 in the campus community, which accounts for .03% of the student population.
The update from BYU came on the same day as Weber State's announcement that it would no longer be requiring masks in university facilities starting Wednesday.