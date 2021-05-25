Recent research out of BYU suggests that helping medical patients with social support could lead to a 29% increased probability of survival over time.
When medical patients receive a diagnosis, their anxiety tends to go up almost immediately, and the emotional side of a diagnosis can play a role in the long-term outcomes for those patients. If the physicians recognize this, patients will have a better outcome, according to Smith.
BYU professors Timothy Smith, lead author, and Julianne Holt-Lunstad, co-author, conducted the meta-analysis as the third in a series of research done by the two.
“In other words, our physical health is completely intertwined with our emotional health, so people’s motivation, people’s clarity of thought,” Smith said. “For example, research has shown that when patients are listening to physicians for the first time, they don’t hear very much or understand a lot of what the doctor is saying. The doctor thinks that they have communicated but the patient only picks up certain amounts, so if a patient receives social support such as a family member along with them during the medical visit, the other person can take notes, be a check, and also hold the person accountable for the treatment recommendations later on. Social support literally fills in the gaps in the current medical system.”
While these physicians may recommend certain things with the diagnosis, that doesn’t mean that those things will occur. These social supports enable those recommendations to happen.
Smith and Holt-Lunstad both published a meta-analysis that showed social support predicts longevity to the same extent as smoking 15 cigarettes a day or less. This was a big finding, according to Smith, because smoking is the No. 1 preventable cause of death. This showed that social support was a close second, even more, important than alcoholism when looking at survival rates.
Questions then began arising about only socially isolated or homeless people being applicable, but a follow-up study in 2016 was specific to loneliness, isolation and living alone. It showed that the resounding answer was no, those three factors were actually less predictive of mortality than overall social support. This meant that many factors played a role in predicting long-term survival including marital status, number of contacts, long-term relationships, and more.
“Both of those studies were on existing relationships, meaning whatever you happen to have,” Smith said. “We didn’t know at the time if you could intervene, could you help people get better in terms of their survival because existing relationships are what they are. We conducted this third meta-analysis to ask whether or not the medical professions could intervene to prolong life, and the answer is a resounding yes. So this study is now saying, we need to change medical science. Medical practices as we know it are awesome, they’re terrific, but on average, about five to 10 more patients will survive if we provide health behavior support.”
When asked about implementation, Smith pointed to physicians asking more questions during a diagnosis while looking to see if patients have any supports to help combat that diagnosis. If the patient does not have much support, they could then be pointed to in-house programs or others where people would follow up on rehabilitation and the struggles, concerns or issues behind the barriers of treatment.
Research showed that this problem could be solved in the healthcare realm, but the original hypothesis for the research involved family support being the biggest predictor of longevity. The problem with this was that only 10 studies that were looked at involved family inclusion. There just was not enough data to back this up.
One of those studies involved stroke and spinal cord injury patients receiving rehabilitation from family members that were trained by physicians. It is particularly hard for these patients to be transported to the clinics, so family members were trained on rehabilitations practices, and this extended the lives of patients. Smith said this family support is an overlooked area of patient care.
As for what would be required to make this shift in approach for the healthcare system, looking more into social supports, Smith was blunt.
“It will require an earthquake equivalent shift across healthcare, but every good revolution in science had to shake things up,” Smith said.
He added that the data shows that family involvement and social supports save lives, so why wouldn’t we want to make that shift to involve the whole patient?
The research was conducted by Smith, Holt-Lunstad and 20 BYU undergraduate students. To learn more about the research, visit journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1003595.