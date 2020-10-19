UVU's Presidential Lecture Series will kick off on Thursday with New York Times' bestselling author and BYU graduate Tara Westover.
Westover authored her memoir titled "Educated," which recounts her childhood experience in a survivalist family from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and her want to pursue higher education at the age of 17.
"Growing up in Idaho, Westover was raised in a family that did not attend school, as her father opposed public education," a press release from UVU said. "After stepping into a classroom for the first time at the age of 17, she catapulted herself into a decade of pursuing higher education, graduating from Brigham Young University magna cum laude, obtaining an MPhil and a Ph.D. from Trinity College, Cambridge, and winning the coveted Gates Cambridge Scholarship. Today, she is a senior research fellow at the Shorenstein Center at Harvard Kennedy School."
Cheryl Hanewicz, UVU's associate provost of Engaged Learning, brought up that the event was set up before the COVID-19 pandemic but added that it is an important conversation to have given the current climate surrounding education and the struggles students are facing.
“We’re very excited that Tara is going to speak because her story is one of growing up without going to school," Hanewicz said. "She wanted to be learning and ended up going to college and learning how to go to college. She had a lot of obstacles but she kept persisting and that’s really the message we want to get to so many students, not just in college. That message of, it’s worth it.”
Gregory Jackson, assistant professor of Integrated Studies and assistant director of National Security Studies at UVU, witnessed Westover's learning curve in college firsthand at BYU.
The two met as juniors at the university and went on to study together as members of a BYU program to Cambridge. After graduating from BYU, the two went their own ways to pursue further higher education.
Jackson said the two always stayed in touch and ran into each other while he was doing his PHD research in Europe, or they would meet up in Utah when Westover would return.
This aspect of learning how to go to college has impacted Jackson in his own way as a teacher. He brought up a story from Westover's book where she was in class at BYU and a teacher was speaking about the Holocaust. Westover did not know what the Holocaust was and so she raised her hand and asked.
Those in the class, including the professor, thought she was trying to be funny and were upset by the question.
“For me, Tara’s story should help us realize that while every student did not grow up in a survivalist environment and did not attend formal education, a lot of people show up at UVU, BYU or you name it with a lack of knowledge that we often assume," Jackson said. "If we’re going to really foster meaningful conversations in education, we’ve got to be prepared to meet our students wherever they are and encourage them to keep having inquiring minds rather than snuffing them out by rudely looking down our noses at them for what we think is base knowledge.”
Jackson also related Westover's experience to UVU and its student body. Due to the fact that the university is an open enrollment school, it receives students who might have thought college was beyond them.
Hanewicz did the same, adding that the university would welcome somebody like Westover into UVU.
"A student that doesn’t quite feel like they’re ready for higher education or they're first-generation," Hanewicz said. "I used the term learning to go to college, and I think UVU really helps with that because we have a lot of services that wrap around that.”
Jackson characterized UVU's students as being humble and eager to learn, something else that related to Westover.
In many ways, Westover's experiences relate to the values at UVU, and Jackson sees her thoughts resonating with a lot of people at the university.
"Even if they haven’t walked in her exact shoes, there’s enough of a familiar echo that it’ll be really meaningful for a lot of virtual attendees," Jackson said.
The virtual lecture will take place on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. with information on how to access the lecture being available at the UVU Office of the President, Speeches and Events website.