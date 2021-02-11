Recognized annually every February, “Love the Bus” was established by the American School Bus Council to celebrate the role that transportation employees have on schools across the country.
For the Alpine School District, the largest school district in the Beehive State, the annual celebration is clumped into a week of recognition for the transportation team, which plays a major role in moving over 16,500 students daily with about 400 school buses in the fleet as of December.
Joe Hayes, district director of transportation, said the ASD transportation department is the largest in the state as far as the number of buses, helping to get a boatload of children to and from school, taking them on field trips, and also transporting them to extracurricular activities.
“I feel like as a department we play a large role, in particular providing access to education for a lot of kids that might otherwise have a hard time getting to school,” Hayes said.
To celebrate the staff of 440 people this week, Hayes said the district is trying to do little things to recognize them and show appreciation. This includes the numerous bus aides, mechanics and driving trainers.
On Wednesday, the staff received cookies from the district, just some of the little things it does to show appreciation.
“They have done a great job this year as far as being essential workers and a lot of our employees happen to be older employees that are retired, so they kind of fit into that high-risk age group,” Hayes said. “They love their jobs, they care about kids, they’ve continued to come to work and put that mask on, encouraging kids on the bus to do the same. I feel like they have been a great example of working through the problems that we’ve had this year and still providing a needed service to the children of this district.”
It has been a challenging year for transportation workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New safety guidelines, mask-wearing and more have made it a struggle for drivers, but Hayes said the employees have done a great job wearing their masks, becoming role models for the children on their bus.
The drivers encourage the students to wear their masks, also educating them on the importance of wearing them.
Hayes added that office staff, drivers and all involved have risen to the challenge, something of which he is proud.
District Administrator of Public Relations David Stephenson also weighed in on the transportation staff and their importance in the district.
“Everyone in the transportation department has a role to play, whether it’s a mechanic, a trainer or a bus aide,” Stephenson said. “You can just imagine if one of those pieces is missing, how quickly something could go wrong. That teamwork we have within the transportation department makes it function so smoothly to get kids to school on time, get them home, get them to the various activities and transportation makes all of that happen. You can imagine the dysfunction we would have if our transportation employees weren’t in sync together and with the Alpine School District.”
Drivers are often among the first people students see each day and they are the last the students see on their way home, giving them a unique opportunity to impact a child’s day.
Stephenson said the staff goes above and beyond to develop relationships with students so that trip to school, or that trip to an activity, can be very positive.
“As the district, we are very appreciative of the impact that these drivers have on our students,” Stephenson said. “First and foremost, our drivers are trained with multiple safety procedures, and we are proud of all of our transportation employees for the emphasis they put on safety. They have so many protocols they have to follow and safety is the top priority.”
The transportation workers throughout Utah County continue to fill the need for an essential service, one that at times goes unnoticed but Hayes ensured that staff members are not focused on that recognition but rather the role they play in a student or family’s day.