The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on schools across the state of Utah in March of 2020, but for Michelle Reid and some students at Windsor Elementary School in Orem, it hit particularly hard.
The school has been hosting a school play for the past five years, with Reid directing it for the past three, and just two weeks prior to the premiere of the 2020 production the pandemic shut down schools.
“We built our set, and then two weeks before we were supposed to perform, it all got shut down,” Reid said.
With the hope that students would return to school after the initial two-week shutdown, Reid and the students involved stayed hopeful.
Reid said it was a sad day when she had to email parents and let them know that the production would be canceled due to students and teachers moving to an entirely remote setting. The decision stayed on Reid’s mind, and come the new school year, she set out to find a solution.
Safety was at the forefront of conversations around the play, but when conversations began in the fall of 2020, COVID-19 was running its course through extracurricular activities on campuses. Most positive cases around this time were coming from activities outside of school, whether that be gathering with friends or family, so concerns were high.
Reid began writing up a proposal on how to do a musical safely but decided to push the conversation until January with the hopes that COVID-19 would slow and allow for an in-person musical. Then she went off for Thanksgiving break and it all came together, with the thought that she would direct a film.
“Over Thanksgiving break, I was thinking about how much I wanted to do a play because I really love to do this, and I thought to myself, ‘Maybe we could do a movie,’” Reid said. “I wrote the play last year and one of my brainstorming ideas last year was, ‘What if I did something in the school where the kids would play teachers?’ I decided against that because I thought the set would be too hard to make. This year I thought that if we were doing a movie we could totally do something that takes place in the school, and it would be a pretty simple set since it’s all there.”
Along with her thought process, Reid wanted to make sure that a large number of kids could be involved and she thought back to her experiences as a child with her cousins.
She said she used to pretend to be detectives with her cousins, solving mysteries at her grandparents’ home. She thought a theme like this could lead to the involvement of the most students and started to write a script over Thanksgiving break that revolved around the school mascot being kidnapped.
Detectives would then go around the school asking students and teachers about the crime. Following the script being written, Reid presented it to the school principal and received the OK to move ahead.
“I presented that idea and she loved it,” Reid said. “So I went ahead and wrote up a parent note, and we got it approved. I shared it with my committee and my committee said they loved the idea. Then of course the next step was figuring out tryouts.”
The filming procedures also accounted for COVID-19 safety precautions, including only six students being involved in the filming at a time and the script being written where roles could be replaced in case of an absence or quarantine due to COVID-19.
The next step was to hold auditions, but Reid said it could not be held in person as there would be traffic in the hallways waiting for the auditions. Parents were then asked to videotape an audition for their students, having the students read for a minute and sing for another minute.
With the creative aspects of the movie, Reid gave a lot of credit to the committee and others who were involved with the process. This included filming, editing, writing, ideas for filming and more.
The film schedule was a challenge, according to Reid, and there were originally too many students cast for the movie. Reid decided to change the script and add in more roles to accommodate for those children. Another scene was scheduled to be filmed outside, and when the day approached there was a massive storm that brought snow to Orem. So what did Reid do? She rewrote the script that day to allow for the students to have their part filmed inside.
It was a fluid situation, much like how the school year went with regards to COVID-19. Reid said she was grateful to do a film because it allowed for that flexibility, allowing the show to go on, unlike the play that was canceled in 2020.
To celebrate the premiere of the movie, Reid and company hosted a party for the students involved. The school rolled out the red carpet for its movie stars, literally and figuratively.
“Just like they do for the real movies, we have a red carpet at our school so we pulled that out,” Reid said. “We were talking about COVID-19 safety for the premiere party, and we decided that the best thing to do would have just the kids, so to help with that we had a bunch of teachers come and be paparazzi. The kids got to walk down the red carpet and then they got to take pictures with Whiskers, the school mascot that got kidnapped in the movie. Then we had some treats and watched the movie.”
Students were excited to see the costumes, name tags, and props that they made themselves. Along with that, students could pick and choose where they wanted to film their scenes, allowing them to find some ownership in the movie.
Along with the release of the movie, a trailer was created, students made posters to advertise the film, and Reid said it drew some hype and attention to the movie.
While it was a learning process for the crew, Reid said it worked out well. She recounted not having a tripod for the first day of filming, which was something that was needed, and having to figure out how to use the camera.
Reid continued to bring up the support behind the production from the staff at Windsor, talking about teachers waiting in the hallways for filming to finish, teachers allowing the crew to film in their classrooms at a minute’s notice, and teachers showing the movie in their classes following the release.
“My biggest goal with this was to give the kids an opportunity to be a part of something that is fun, that they enjoy, and that they can be proud of,” Reid said. “I would definitely say that we accomplished that.”
She chuckled and said that the students involved would be able to say that they were a part of the first movie ever made at Windsor Elementary School.