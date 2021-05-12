When the COVID-19 pandemic started in March of 2020, schools across the Beehive State and the country saw students get sent home for the unforeseeable future.
This happened, ironically, on Friday, March 13 for Utahns. Following the shutdown, students returned to school for the 2020-21 year with a new look. Some schools had a hybrid approach with some remote instruction and the rest online, while others jumped right back into full-time learning.
Following the roller coaster ride that has been the last year, with schools getting shut down, educators being prioritized for vaccinations, and other adjustments, all three of the Utah County school districts have their 2021-22 school year schedule locked in.
The Nebo School District and Provo City School District will be returning to the same schedule the two had before the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the Nebo School District, this is not a big change considering its schools have seen students on campus full-time from the beginning.
“We were lucky that we were able to hold school the entire time," Nebo School District Spokesperson Lana Hiskey said. "When we return back to our original schedule, pre-pandemic, we will continue to have Mondays that are collaboration days.”
For the Provo City School District, Caleb Price, district spokesperson, said that the goal for the board all along has been to get students back into school with a regular schedule.
During the board's meeting on Tuesday, it had the chance to state its intentions for the next school year and it made the decision to return to a pre-pandemic schedule barring any changes at the state level.
Along with the return to a pre-pandemic schedule, masks also will be optional on campus and those who are eligible for the vaccine will be encouraged to receive it.
“Next year the intention is to go back to a pre-pandemic schedule and voluntary masks, but if COVID-19 blows up again, if the state reissues the mandates, then we will continue to comply with whatever we are asked to do from the state level," Price said.
Price added that he is hoping students are afforded the same opportunity that educators were with regards to the vaccine, giving those eligible the chance to return to school without health concerns.
The Alpine School District is also set to return to school without masks in the fall of 2021, but the schedule for the district will look a little bit different.
Through two surveys with parents, educators, staff and students, the district found out that the groups did have interest in a modified schedule from what was the pre-pandemic schedule.
The school board made the decision on the schedule based on the surveys during its board meeting on Tuesday as well.
“What the school board had to do last night is take a lot of different data points and make a decision," Alpine spokesperson David Stephenson said. "They not only considered the survey data but they considered the comments that were received, they considered other comments many of them have received, and really they had to look at their board priorities to try and find a balance that would create a schedule for student success.”
For secondary schools, students will have shortened days on Wednesday that will have them get out two hours early, as compared to Monday short days and one-hour early release pre-pandemic. The extra hour will allow for more teacher collaboration, according to Stephenson.
Elementary schools also will now have all students arrive and leave school at the same time, which will add an hour to the total instructional time per week.
“With the board decisions last night on the two schedules, they created a balance between what the schedules were pre-pandemic and what some would consider a huge change in the schedules," Stephenson said.
With all of the school districts in Utah County returning to either a pre-pandemic schedule or a similar one, students, teachers, and parents should see some return to normalcy following the summer break.