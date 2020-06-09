Forty-two years ago this week, the world of Joseph Freeman took a drastic turn that he believes will affect his eternity.
Tuesday is the 42nd anniversary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officially announcing that all worthy male members of the church could receive the priesthood and all worthy men and women could receive the blessings of the temple.
Freeman, now 67, was the first black man of African descent, since the time of Joseph Smith, to be ordained as an elder in the church. The office of elder allows him to officiate in all the sacred sacraments or covenants in the church.
“I received the priesthood on June 11, 1978,” Freeman said. “My bishop (ecclesiastical leader) worked for the church. He invited me to be interviewed to become an elder and to go to the temple.”
Freeman said that Sunday morning he felt angels were in that meeting.
“A reporter from NBC flew there to interview me,” Freeman said.
His journey, however divinely guided, was not always angelic.
Beginnings
Freeman was born July 24, 1952, in Vanceboro, North Carolina, to Rose Lee Smith and Joseph Freeman Sr. His paternal great-grandparents William and Ellen Freeman were slaves and escaped to freedom during the Civil War.
Freeman grew up in the countryside where his parents and he farmed land for one of the area land owners. By the time he was 14 his family left the farm and moved to the city.
In high school he worked at a number of jobs, but his favorite was working for Sears Roebuck on the loading docks.
“I loved my boss. He was white,” Freeman said. “I know he liked me. I asked when I could be a boss like him. He shook his head and said, ‘It can’t be.’ ”
That would be the same answer he would receive a number of times in his life.
Kindness saves
Freeman came from a home with deep religious roots.
“My mother was a minister and worked in white people’s homes cooking and taking care of the children,” Freeman said. “Mom’s dad was a Baptist minister. My mother loved the gospel. My father was the deacon and his sister was married to our minister.”
Freeman said during this time the KKK were throwing burning crosses on the yards of people in his neighborhood. He believes one act of kindness from his mother saved them from this kind of persecution.
“There was a young white man who’d been drinking and was driving his car about 60 to 65 mph. His car didn’t make a turn and he was thrown out of the car,” Freeman said. “He walked past our house and came to our back door. He was all bloody. Mom took him in and picked glass out of his face and bandaged him up. Father took him home.”
Freeman added, “That young man knew to come to our house. That act of kindness kept us safe.”
While black families were being taunted by the KKK just next door, the Freemans never had a burning cross on their lawn nor were they ever harassed.
Meet the Mormons
Freeman joined the Army when he was 19. He was stationed at Schofield Barracks Army base on Oahu in Hawaii. During that time Freeman said he had the spirit moving within him. He was attending and preaching in the Holiness Faith.
Freeman had been preaching in Hawaii for a time, but was also looking for more. He tried several religions but none seemed to answer his questions.
“I had been praying and fasting trying to be more spiritual,” Freeman said.
Then a vacation for a few days from military duties found him staying at a YMCA and he went on a tour to the Polynesian Culture Center, owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I hadn’t met a Mormon before,” Freeman said. “The people were so nice. They were white people and they were so nice, I was blown away. I didn’t feel prejudice there. Their niceness attracted me.”
Freeman broke away from the tour and walked around by himself. He said he came across a young lady, Toe Isapela Leituala, a Samoan.
He met up with her at the end of the day and they talked for two hours. Isapela had just returned from serving an LDS Mission.
It took a month to find her again, in the meantime he started reading the Book of Mormon.
“It took three months. I prayed about it and met the local church people.” Freeman said. “For the first time, I really listened. I had a desire, I wanted to know more.”
Freeman said he spent five days and nights fasting about the church and he said he knew God was watching over him.
After taking the missionary discussions and knowing he really wanted to be a part of the church, Freeman was baptized in September of 1973.
“It didn’t register about blacks not getting the priesthood,” Freeman said. “I wanted to join and the spirit told me.”
Eventually, Freeman also married Isapela. On July 23, 1978, they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple, Elder Thomas S. Monson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, performed the ceremony.
Freeman has had several callings in the church over the years and for a while served as a bishop. The Freemans live in West Valley City.
Race relations
While being black in a church that restricted him, Freeman believed there would be change. That same change was happening in the secular world.
About that same time Freeman joined the LDS Church in 1973, the Army began having race-relation classes. Freeman said they all had to listen to lectures of breaking down prejudices. The classes were mandatory.
“I was in line to be promoted. Me and another black man. We were never put in charge,” Freeman said. “But we were all equal.”
Freeman said he could tell the conversation on blacks and equality was changing, but it was not easy. There were two trains of thought moving to bring about change.
Freeman noted Malcolm X and Martin Luther King had both been working for change.
“Malcolm X believed in violence,” Freeman said. “King was the peaceful protester. The violent black and the peaceable black were both making a change.”
Freeman added, “Sometimes life doesn’t change until you get hit in the face.”
When the LDS Church announced that blacks could receive the priesthood, Freeman noted it was the right time. It was a spiritual change.
“Jimmy Carter was president. He was a man of God. I believe the most religious president since Lincoln,” Freeman said. “Spencer W. Kimball was the prophet (LDS Church president) and he was a man of God.”
Freeman said it was Carter that stepped out as a president who wanted change and said the country must help people.
“Carter promoted a change in America. Women and blacks were put in supervisor jobs,” Freeman said.
Black Lives Matter
Freeman gives many Utahns a bit of a pass when it comes to not understanding the deeper issues of what all the current protests are all about.
“Half the country voted for President Trump. I’ve met people (in Utah) that say Trump is the best president ever and they have that right,” Freeman said. “They were born in a different place. They have not been around blacks. They have not grown up around blacks. But Utah is changing.”
Freeman reflected on King’s philosophy.
“Martin Luther King was trying to get schools and jobs integrated,” Freeman said. “It is easier to accept each other because of association. I can love, because they are human beings. Then we become one.”
Conditions throughout the world are rapidly changing, Freeman noted. The coronavirus has spread rapidly around the world, we’ve had earthquakes and all kinds of events. The protesting following George Floyd’s death has spread just as quickly, but Freeman says this time it’s different.
“This time, something has united all America,” Freeman said.
In 1979 Freeman wrote a book about his conversion as a black man, about the changes he has seen and the future. He titled it “In the Lord’s Due Time.” Freeman believes things will happen, they will change and they will get better. Now is the time.