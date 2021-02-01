The importance of family history and learning about your ancestors is the prime purpose for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and FamilySearch to hold its annual RootsTech Connect conference.
This year for the first time, due to the pandemic, the worldwide conference will be offered free online. The dates for this year’s global event are Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 25–27.
The conference will feature a number of international guest speakers and entertainers as well as church apostle Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and his wife, Patricia Holland.
On Monday, RootsTech Connect announced its final group of keynote speakers and entertainers.
Among those is Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez.
Tuminez’ story is one of hard work and education. She was born in a farming village in the Philippine province of Iloilo. Her pursuit of education eventually took her to the United States, where she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in international relations and Russian literature from Brigham Young University in 1986.
Tuminez later earned a master’s degree from Harvard University in Soviet studies and a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in political science, according to her biographical information.
Before UVU, Tuminez was an executive at Microsoft, where she led corporate, external and legal affairs in Southeast Asia. She also served as vice dean of research at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore. She has worked in philanthropy and venture capital in New York City and is a permanent member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
Among the entertainers at the conference is bless4 a Japanese family of four that has made a name for themselves in the music industry.
A chorus and dance group from Japan, bless4 made its major debut in 2003 with “Good Morning! Mr. Sunshine.” Since then, some of the group's hit songs include “Stitch is Coming,” “Extra Magic Hour,” “Miiro,” “Let’s Have A PARTY,” and “Sousei no Aquarion.” The group's documentary, “The Entertainers,” aired in more than 90 countries around the world, and its music will be featured in the Ryukyu Anime Movie “Tedashiro no Kamiuta.”
The four siblings, who are all Latter-day Saints, have continuously entertained audiences with their singing, dancing and performing, according to the RootsTech announcement.
RootsTech’s worldwide annual event succeeds in bringing entertainment from the four corners of the globe. Also joining this year is Ladysmith Black Mambazo.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo was formed by Joseph Shabalala in 1960 and is composed of family and close friends. Members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo have had musical careers for more than 60 years.
The group is known for singing in the Zulu styles of its local region. The group rose to prominence after collaborating with Paul Simon on his “Graceland” album.
The group has since won five Grammy awards and received nominations for many others. Named “Cultural Ambassadors of South Africa” by former president Nelson Mandela, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has traveled all over the world, sharing its message of love, peace and harmony, according to the press release.
RootsTech Connect has not left out the sports fan in its gathering of speakers and entertainment. Tita, a favored Brazilian soccer player will share his family stories in the online conference.
Considered one of the best players in the history of Brazilian soccer, Tita (Milton Queiroz da Paixão) entered the professional league with Flamengo, the most popular team in Brazil at the time, when he was just 18 years old. Two years later, Tita was named Brazil’s Soccer Selection, an immense honor, and continued on to participate in the 1990 World Cup.
Australian rugby player Will Hopoate also will be featured during the RootsTech conference.
Hopoate began playing for the Professional Rugby League when he was just 18 years old, debuting with the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles.
After a year, he paused his rugby career to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following his two years of service, Hopoate returned to Australia’s National Rugby League as a member of the Parramatta Eels, according to RootsTech information.
Hopoate currently plays fullback for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs. His professional rugby career has spanned about 10 years in total. Most recently, he was named the “Bulldogs Player of the Year” in 2019.
Female athletes are just as important and have their family histories to tell as well. Bruna Benites, who represented her country as captain of the Brazilian National Women’s Soccer Team at the London Olympics will be featured in the speakers' lineup.
Two years after the London Olympics, Benites won the CONMEBOL Copa América Femenina, and four years later she competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Sport Club Internacional hired Benites in June 2019, and in December 2020 she won the Campeonato Gaúcho.
Benites has inspired thousands as an incredibly powerful and encouraging soccer player. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has a degree in physiotherapy from the Universidade Catolica Dom Bosco in Campo Grande.
Other keynote speakers previously announced for the global event include Erick Avari, Francesco Lotoro, Diego Lugano, Sharon Leslie Morgan, Lorena Ochoa, Sunetra Sarker and Nick Vujicic.
Presenters will teach from international locations and every experience will be available in 11 languages on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, Latter-day Saints Channel and other media. Watch any of the offerings live or view recorded broadcasts later on demand.
Complimentary registration is available at RootsTech.org.