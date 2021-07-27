In June, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced discontinuing the Saturday evening sessions of both the April and October General Conference.
Special Saturday evening sessions in April were considered Priesthood sessions and directed to the male members of the church. In October were the women’s sessions.
For many years families and friends developed traditions around the evening sessions. For instance, fathers and sons might go out for pizza or ice cream after the Priesthood session. It was a time out for sons and dads to bond. The same with mothers and daughters or friends to rekindle friendships and bond following the women’s session.
On Tuesday, the First Presidency announced the decision to continue with the Saturday evening sessions, but they will be joint sessions for all people not just for specific groups.
The announcement came in the form of a letter signed by President Russell M. Nelson, and his counselors presidents Dallin H. Oaks and Henry B. Eyring, who make up the First Presidency.
“Dear Brothers and Sisters:
A basic principle of the gospel of Jesus Christ is the blessing of continuing revelation wherein the Lord reveals his will, “giving line upon line, precept upon precept; here a little, and there a little” (Doctrine and Covenants 128:21). The Lord directs His work according to changing circumstances and needs. For example, the format and schedule of general conference have been changed many times over the years. Some sessions of general conference were designated for specific groups of members or leaders, such as the welfare session, the women’s session, the priesthood session, and other sessions designed to address topics pertinent to specific organizations of the Church,” the letter states.
According to the letter, the June decision to discontinue the evening sessions was based on changes in technology that make it possible for all members and friends to view each session of general conference, including the women’s session and the priesthood session.
“We recognize the increasing challenges facing members of the Church worldwide in our day. An important way to fortify against these challenges comes through hearing the word of God (see Alma 31:5). Therefore, after additional study and prayer, we have felt impressed to continue to hold the Saturday evening session of general conference, albeit in a different format than in the past,” the letter says.
Beginning with the October 2021 semiannual general conference, the Saturday evening session will be continued. All members and friends of the church are invited to view this session. It will not have a specific theme, nor will it be intended for any particular demographic or leadership group. Holding this session will allow for more gospel topics to be taught and permit more general leaders to address the conference.
“We thank the Lord for His direction in this matter. We express our deep love and appreciation for the faithful members of the Church throughout the world and look forward to general conference, when the word of the Lord will be imparted through His servants,” the letter states.
It is then signed by all three members of The First Presidency.