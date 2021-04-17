NOTE: As issues with the COVID-19 virus continue to change, please contact individual churches for information on how they are handling worship services.
Episcopal Church
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
April 18th Worship:
Holy Eucharist Worship will be held in-person at St. Mary’s Church on Sunday at 11 a.m. We have limited seating and are asking you to reserve your seats. You can make reservations by visiting our website: stmarysprovo.org. All are welcome. Come as you are.
April 25th Worship:
Worship with us on Zoom for Morning Prayer service at 11 a.m. You will be able to join our Zoom service by visiting our website. All are welcome. Come as you are.
Adult Formation:
Join us for Adult Formation on Zoom at 9 a.m. each Sunday morning. Email us for the link. We are currently reading and studying the new book by Barbara Brown Taylor, “Always a Guest.” Join us whether you’ve read the chapter or not!
Children’s Formation:
All children are welcome to join us for our Godly Play Children’s Ministry Program when worship services are in-person. Schedule is variable.
All are welcome.
Please see our website, www.stmarysprovo.org, for the latest information and updates.
Please email us at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org for links or more information. You can also check our website for the most up-to-date information.
(801) 373-3090
50 W. 200 North
Provo, Utah 84601
For pastoral needs, please email St. Mary’s at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
Catholic Church
St. Peters Catholic Church
Saturday Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in English; 12:30 p.m. in Spanish
The church is located at 634 N. 600 East, American Fork. (801) 756-7771, stpeters6@yahoo.com.
Lutheran Church
Good News Lutheran
All worship services have been moved to online only. For more information, visit http://goodnewslehi.com.
The church is located at 3281 N. 1120 East, Suite 120, Lehi, just south of Renaissance Academy, off Timpanogos Highway.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
Service is at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Paul Carlson conducts services.
1591 S. State St., Suite A, Orem
St Mark’s is a Missouri Synod Congregation.
Spanish Fork Mission — Lutheran
Children and adult Bible study 3:15 p.m. every Sunday.
Worship Service at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Anthony Masinelli, pastor
All are welcome to join and learn more about Jesus.
Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Presbyterian Church
American Fork Presbyterian Church
Church service starts at 11 a.m.
75 N. 100 East, American Fork
Our email is church@afpres.com, phone number is (801) 756-2621 and our website is https://afpres.com.
Springville Community Presbyterian Church
Sunday
In-person worship at 10:30 a.m. (masks and social distancing)
Leader: Bobbie Ramer, Commissioned Lay Pastor
Scripture: John 24: 36b-48
Message: “Appearances”
We are also doing the service on Zoom; contact the office for the Zoom Link.
Want to join us for online worship? Tuesday morning prayer time? Call the church office at (801) 489-4390. You also can call the office to sign up for Zoom calls.
Office hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Address: Springville Community Presbyterian Church
(street) 245 E. 200 South
(mailing) P.O. Box 367 Springville, 84663
Online: scpcoffice@gmail.com, springvillechurch.org, Facebook and GoogleMyBusiness.
“Together, using our gifts, we reflect the Love of Christ in our words and deeds.”
United Church of Christ
Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ
175 N. University Ave., Provo
Bible study at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
Provo Interfaith Choir rehearsal, from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Independent Christian
Centerpoint Church
9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sundays in person. You can also watch us live Sunday mornings on Facebook Live, or watch our recorded services via centerpointutah.org, or on YouTube.
The mission of our church is “To make Jesus the centerpoint of our lives, and make Jesus known from the centerpoint of Utah Valley.”
Located at 1550 Sandhill Road, Orem
Contact: staff@centerpointutah.org
Calvary Mountain View Church
Sunday services are held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Wednesday meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Our Address is: 340 E. State St., American Fork
(801) 756-1446
We also Live Stream every service on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CalvaryMV/ and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/CalvaryMV/featured.
Seventh-day Adventist
Provo SDA Church
255 S. 700 East, Provo
Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. Sabbath School — all ages
11 a.m. Worship Services.
Visit the website for Zoom meeting information.
Contact: http://provout.adventistchurch.org
Jehovah’s Witnesses
Jehovah’s Witnesses
Public talk and Watchtower study
American Sign Language — Saturday 2 p.m.
English and Spanish — Sunday 10 a.m.
Because of the pandemic, our meetings are held virtually. To learn how to connect to our meetings, email matthewmarsenich@rcmtool.org, or visit https://www.jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/meetings/