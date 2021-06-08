Candidates for mayor and city council in various cities and towns in Utah County wrapped up filing on Monday in this year’s municipal elections.
Candidates running for office in cities or towns that are using ranked-choice voting this year have until Aug. 17 to file, according to the Utah County Elections Division. Those cities and towns are: Elk Ridge, Genola, Goshen, Lehi, Payson, Springville, Vineyard and Woodland Hills.
Primary elections will be held on Aug. 10, but only in cities where more than double the number of candidates per seat filed to run for office. The general elections will take place on Nov. 2.
Here is a look at the candidates who have filed to run this year:
Alpine
Alpine will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term, two council members to four-year terms and one council member to a two-year term.
Mayor candidates: Marissa Sherman, Murray B. Spence, Gary Cooper, Carla Merrill.
Four-year term council candidates: Ed Bush, April Cooper, Kelli Law, Jason Thelin (incumbent).
Two-year term council candidates: Ethan Allen, Jessica Smuin (incumbent).
American Fork
American Fork will hold a general election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term and two council members to two-year terms.
Mayor candidates: Brad Frost (incumbent), Tim Holley.
City council candidates: Staci Carroll (incumbent), Ryan Hunter (who was selected in April to fill a vacancy on the council), Carissa George.
Cedar Fort
Cedar Fort will hold a general election to elect a mayor to a four-year term, two council members to four-year terms and one council member to a two-year term.
Mayor candidate: Wyatt Cook (running unopposed).
Four-year term Seat A council candidates: Brad Norris (running unopposed).
Four-year term Seat B council candidates: Rett Messersmith, Greg Cutburth.
Two-year term Seat C council candidates: Jed Berry, Scott Christensen.
Cedar Hills
Cedar Hills will hold a general election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor and a council member to four-year terms. The city also will hold a primary election on Aug. 10.
Mayor candidates: Denise Andersen (incumbent, running unopposed).
Council candidates: Laura Ellison (incumbent), Tyler Brocious, Alexandra McEwen, Bob Morgan, Britney Lindsey.
Eagle Mountain
Eagle Mountain will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term and two council members to four-year terms.
Mayor candidates: Tom Westmoreland (incumbent), Melissa Clark.
Council candidates: Rich Wood, Brett Wright, Donna Rivera Burnham (incumbent), Jason Allen, Tyler Shimakonis, Maria R. Hopkin.
Fairfield
Cedar Fort will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect two council members to four-year terms.
Seat C council candidate: R.L. Panek (incumbent, running unopposed),
Seat B council candidates: Jayson Denseley (incumbent), Heidi Brunner.
Highland
Highland will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term and two city council members to four-year terms.
Mayor candidate: Kurt Ostler (running unopposed).
Council candidates: Sarah D. Petersen, Jerry Abbott, Scott L. Smith (incumbent), Kathy Harding, Colby Gibson, Tina Grundmann.
Lindon
Lindon will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term and two council members to four-year terms.
Mayor candidates: Shawn D. Moon, Carolyn Lundberg.
Council candidates: Jennifer Price, Van Broderick (incumbent), Gerald Hinckley, Cole D. Hooley, Jake Hoyt (incumbent).
Mapleton
Mapleton will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term and two city council members to four-year terms.
Mayor candidate: Dallas Hakes (incumbent, running unopposed).
Council candidates: Kasey Beck, A.J. Rounds, Patrick Carlson, E. Reid Carlson, Jim Lundberg.
Orem
Orem will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term and three city council members to four-year terms.
Mayor candidates: Jim Evans, Archie A. Williams III, David A. Young, Haysam Z. Sakar.
Council candidates: Tom Macdonald (incumbent), David M. Spencer (incumbent), LaNae Millett, Nichelle Jensen, Mickey Cochran, Quinn Mecham, Mike Carpenter, Todd Linsley, Jon ‘Jon J’ Jensen, Shaunte Ruiz Zundel.
Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term and two city council members to four-year terms.
Mayor candidate: Guy L. Fugal (incumbent, running unopposed).
Council candidates: Todd Williams (incumbent), Dianna Andersen (incumbent), Lindsey Hargett.
Provo
Provo will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term and three city council members to four-year terms.
Mayor candidates: Michelle Kaufusi (incumbent), Dalton Beebe, Kenneth W. Dudley, Caleb Reeve, Neil Mitchell, M. David Gedo Sanchez.
City wide council seat candidates: Aaron Skabelund, Landon D. Johnson, Hoc Vu, Katrice MacKay.
District 2 council seat candidates: George Handley, Suzanne Q.
District 5 council seat candidates: Coy D. Porter, Rachel Whipple, Zac Green.
Salem
Salem will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term and two city council members to four-year terms.
Mayor candidate: Kurt L. Christensen (incumbent, running unopposed).
Council candidates: Kelly Peterson, Bruce Elliott, Ryan Kay, Jen Watson, Cristy Simons, Jason B. Stewart, Jeff Long.
Santaquin
Santaquin will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term and two city council members to four-year terms.
Mayor candidates: Nick Miller, Dan Olson, Jody Reid.
Council candidates: Art Adcock, Nicci McNeff, Betsy Montoya (incumbent), Jeff Siddoway, Mike Weight.
Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term and two city council members to four-year terms.
Mayor candidate: Jim Miller (incumbent, running unopposed).
Council candidates: Curt Ensign, Stephen L. Willden, Ricky Felix, Michael D.S. McOmber (incumbent), Nic Laughter.
Spanish Fork
Spanish Fork will hold a general municipal election on Nov. 2 to elect a mayor to a four-year term and two city council members to four-year terms.
Mayor candidates: Mike Mendenhall, Derek Geslison.
Council candidates: Cameron Porcaro, Bret Bills, Scott B. Neilson, Kevin Oyler, Jesse Cardon, Steve Carlson, Mike Clayson, Shane Marshall, Whitney Hancock, Landon Tooke, John Tyrrell.