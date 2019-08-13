Nine Utah County cities voted Tuesday in municipal primaries to see which candidates will advance to the general election in November.
All Utah County primary election races have three at-large seats, with six candidates moving to the general election, except for the two Provo City Council District races, which each have one seat. Two candidates will move forward in each of the two Provo races.
Municipal primaries tend to draw much smaller turnout than state and national elections. The general election will be held Nov. 5.
The election was conducted primarily via mail, with ballots mailed out by the county about three weeks before Election Day. It's the first election under the watch of new Utah County Clerk Amelia Powers, who ran on the idea of modernizing Utah County's election process before the looming 2020 presidential election, where voter turnout is highest.
Powers took to social media Tuesday afternoon to tout that there were no lines at the polling center she visited in Lehi. Utah County was widely criticized for long lines at the polls during the November 2018 election, which featured some high profile races, including the nail-biter 4th Congressional District showoff between Rep. Mia Love and her Democratic opponent Ben McAdams, who went on to unseat her.
Efforts to speed up elections and the voting process have included acquiring new equipment that reduces man-hours spent processing ballots.
Eagle Mountain
Eagle Mountain had seven candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total.
Colby Curtis led the race for Eagle Mountain City Council with 842 votes, according to unofficial election results released at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Carolyn Love followed with 574 votes, then Jared Gray with 446 votes, Ben Porter with 392 votes, Rich Wood with 371 votes, Devyn Smith with 257 votes and Jeremy Bergener with 232 votes.
Kaden Shumway was disqualified, and Matt Downing and Jonathan Vail withdrew before election day.
Highland
Highland had eight candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Brittney Bills led the race with 1,273 votes, followed by Kim Rodela with 1,220 votes, Timothy Ball with 727 votes, Doug Cortney with 355 votes, Wayne Knoll Tanaka with 315 votes, Kenneth Knapton III with 305 votes, Troy Dyches with 251 votes and Christopher Thayne with 104 votes.
Tina Grundmann, Kelly Branan and Anthony Eardley withdrew before Election Day.
Lehi
Lehi had 14 candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total.
Paige Albrecht led the race with 2,363 votes, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Following were Mike Southwick with 2,010 votes, Johnny Revill with 1,718 votes, Cody Black with 1,204 votes, Katie Koivisto with 1,063 votes, Matthew Wynn Hemmert with 949 votes, Tahnee Hamilton with 910 votes, Michelle Miles with 688 votes, Jason Oviatt with 473 votes, Steven Werner with 323 votes, Montane Hamilton with 267 votes, Jonathan Willis with 144 votes, Ammon Crossette with 108 votes and Henry Rudolph Kneitz III with 103.
Mapleton
Mapleton had 10 candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total.
Leading the race as of 8 p.m. was Therin Garrett with 918 votes, Leslie Jones with 881 votes, Jessica Egbert with 721 votes, Scott Hansen with 482 votes, Adam Fife with 438 votes, Nannette Jackson with 409 votes, Mike Nelson with 346 votes, Patrick Bennett Hagen with 336 votes, Sam Bernard with 173 votes and David Floyd Stewart with 141 votes.
Orem
Orem had 11 candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total.
Leading the race as of 8 p.m. was Terry Peterson with 5,159 votes, Debby Lauret with 4,273 votes, Jeffrey Lambson with 3,336 votes, Sam Lentz with 3,259 votes, Spencer Rands with 2,055 votes, Nichelle Jensen with 1,717 votes, Mickey Cochran with 1,137 votes, David Przybyla with 1,093 votes, David Halliday with 939 votes, Tommy Williams with 585 votes and Martin Wright with 468 votes.
Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove had seven candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total.
As of 8 p.m., Cyd Lemone led the race with 2,398 votes, Eric Jensen had 2,116 votes, Brent Bullock had 1,696 votes, Dustin Phllips had 1,523 votes, Alexander Carter had 1,323 votes, Carrie Hammond had 519 votes and Aaron Spnhirne had 495 votes.
Roy Spindler withdrew from the race before Election Day.
Provo Council District 3
Provo has three candidates running for the open third district seat. Residents could vote for one candidate.
Shannon Ellsworth had 757 votes, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Following were Robin Roberts with 395 votes and Jeff Handy with 229 votes.
Provo Council District 4
Provo has four candidates running for the open fourth district seat. Residents could vote for one candidate.
Travis Hoban led the race with 985 votes, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Valeria Paxman had 820 votes, Beth Alligood had 560 votes and Eric Ludwig had 134 votes.
Santaquin
Santaquin had 10 candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total.
Lynn Mecham led the race with 459 votes, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Jessica Tolman followed with 449 votes, Jennifer Bowman had 334 votes, Mike Weight had 297 votes, David Hathaway had 288 votes, Douglas Rohbock had 273 votes, Kody Curtis had 271 votes, William Morgan had 224 votes and Denise Prue Rohbock had 180 votes.
Jordan Wood withdrew before Election Day.
Springville
Springville had eight candidates running for three open, four-year seats. Residents could vote for three candidates total.
Matt Packard had the most votes with 1,812, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Following was Patrick Monney with 1,664 votes, Liz Crandall with 1,337 votes, Craig Conover with 1,133 votes, Jason Miller with 961 votes, Deborah Hall with 858 votes, Harold Mitchell with 838 votes and Katie Jones with 430 votes.
Tiffany Stubbs withdrew from the race before Election Day.
Alpine, Cedar Hills, Fairfield, American Fork, Cedar Fort, Genola, Elk Ridge, Goshen, Lindon, Payson, Salem, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, Vineyard and Woodland Hills will vote for their city council candidates in November — none of these cities had enough candidates file to make a primary necessary.
After election night, results will be updated on Tuesdays and Fridays at 3 p.m. until the canvassing period ends on Aug. 27.