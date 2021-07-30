U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, announced on Thursday that he had launched a bipartisan caucus in order to “unify energy storage efforts and initiatives and advance energy storage through legislation and advocacy.”
The Congressional Energy Storage Caucus, which Curtis launched alongside Rep. Mark Takano, D-California, will work to increase understanding of energy storage systems, including solar panels and battery storage technology.
“The future of renewable energy and other emerging energy technologies is reliant on robust battery storage technology,” a press release from Curtis’ office reads. “Companies across the country are developing batteries for home storage connected to solar panels, grid scale storage, and automobiles.”
The press release further notes that “to ensure a resilient and reliable energy grid for the future of our nation, the process of generation and transmission will need to be supported by technologies that provide affordable and reliable long-duration storage at grid scale.”
“I am pleased to announce the Bipartisan Congressional Energy Storage Caucus with my co-chair Congressman Takano — to encourage the production of American clean energy and better environmental stewardship,” Curtis said. “Investing in the deployment of American technology and resources around the world will reduce global emissions and improve our national security. Storage can, and should, be a part of this effort.”
In a written statement, Takano said that the creation of the Congressional Energy Storage Caucus “is an important environmental undertaking that will allow Congress to focus its resources on expanding and implementing our energy storage efforts.”
“We must continue to explore energy storage technologies and make the investments necessary to improve our country’s energy infrastructure and make our national grid cleaner, safer, more reliable, more affordable, and more secure — and that’s exactly what this caucus will do,” the California Democrat said. “We have the power to completely transform our energy landscape, and I look forward to chairing this caucus with Rep. Curtis and working with my colleagues to make that transformation possible.”
Takano has previously sponsored legislation to expand clear energy storage, including a 2019 bill to amend the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978 “to add energy storage systems to the list of strategies states should consider when developing energy plans and using its utility ratemaking authority,” as well as a bill to expand the categories of projects “that are eligible for innovative technology loan guarantees to include a category of projects for battery storage technologies for residential, industrial, or transportation applications.”
Curtis has made national headlines in recent weeks for calling on conservatives to embrace the issue of climate change.
In June, the Utah Republican announced the formation of the Conservative Climate Caucus, which he described as “a place for Republicans to advance serious climate solutions that do not ask them to leave their conservative values at the door.”
Curtis also serves as a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.