The Utah House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to approve a bill that would prohibit public schools and universities from implementing mask requirements after the end of the 2021 spring semester and school year.
House Bill 1007, sponsored by Rep. Val Peterson, R-Orem, states that institutions of higher education, school boards and local education agencies “may not require an individual to wear a face covering as a condition of attendance for in-person instruction, institution-sponsored athletics, institution-sponsored extracurricular activities in dormitories, or in any other place on a campus.”
The bill defines a “face covering” as a “mask, shield, or other device that is intended to be worn in a manner to cover the mouth, nose, or face to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Peterson told his colleagues during Wednesday’s special session that the bill “is about returning our schools to normalcy” and “giving some assurances to parents and to students alike that when they come back this fall, that they’ll return back to a normal situation.”
He added that the legislation is also “about the mental health of our students,” noting that “there have been mental health issues, there’s been other issues that those masks have created.”
Multiple lawmakers said they were concerned that the bill would take away local control from school boards and universities.
“Looking back, many in this body have lost family members, but I’m standing to oppose this bill for the simple reason of process and local control.” Republican North Salt Lake Rep. Melissa Ballard, who wore a nasal cannula on Wednesday and was recently hospitalized with the coronavirus. “I’m not standing because I had COVID or I was in the hospital for a week and (am) still on oxygen. I’m not standing because I like face masks or I don't.”
Ballard criticized Peterson, vice president of Utah Valley University, for not seeking input from principals, teachers or local school board members, despite working in higher education.
Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, who has vocally opposed mask mandates and other elements of Utah’s COVID-19 response, said he agreed the bill raised local control concerns and urged his colleagues to “preserve individual choice and accountability, which I believe is the primary object of the Legislature.”
Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, said her “fear is … not that school districts won’t be able to impose a mask mandate, it’s that school districts will feel like the Utah Legislature has said, ‘You don’t get to weigh in on this issue. You’re not qualified to speak to the needs of the kids in your schools that you’ve been elected to serve.’”
“I think what this does is sets the Legislature up as a super school board,” added Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay.
Defending the bill, Peterson pointed to the emergency response amendments bill lawmakers passed in March, which allows districts to implement mask requirements in “exigent circumstances” through working with the local health department and county governing body.
“I know that there’s been some concerns about local control, and I just want you to know that local control is maintained,” he said. “So there is a process where we can maintain that local control, where you can issue a mask mandate if you did have an outbreak.”
Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said the bill “clears up whose job it is” to implement mask requirements, as well as “who will not make those decisions.”
“It clarifies that ambiguity, (so) we don’t have multiple people making decisions that conflict with what other people would want,” he said.
The House passed the bill Wednesday morning with a 50-24 vote and it went to the Senate for further consideration.
Two Utah County representatives voted against the bill: Rep. Doug Owens, R-Payson, and Rep. Jon Hawkins, R-Pleasant Grove, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout this year’s general session and had to re-learn how to walk and swallow in a long-term care facility.
The Education Interim Committee gave a favorable recommendation to the bill on Tuesday.