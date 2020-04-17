The Utah House and Senate passed a bill on Friday that would give physicians and healthcare workers some immunity from legal liability when prescribing experimental and off-label medications or providing care outside of their expertise during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 3002, sponsored by Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, states that a healthcare provider would be “immune from civil liability for any harm resulting from any act or omission in the course of providing health care during a declared major public health emergency” if the health care was provided in good faith or “the act or omission was the direct result of providing health care to a patient for the illness or condition that resulted in the declared major public health emergency.”
The bill also says that physicians and healthcare providers could still be held civilly liable for “grossly negligent” care and “intentional or malicious misconduct.”
Majority Assistant Whip Val Peterson, R-Orem, who sponsored the bill in the House, said the bill is intended to prevent legal action from being taken against doctors who prescribe drugs like remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine, which are being looked at as potential COVID-19 treatments but aren't approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for such use.
On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who leads the Utah Coronavirus Task Force, said on Twitter that remdesivir “is one of the drug trials we have been watching closely” and that, while it’s too early to tell, “if this drug truly works it could change things dramatically.”
Peterson said the bill also would provide immunity for healthcare professionals who “might be out of their area of expertise” when working with COVID-19 patients.
“It's basically an understanding that they might not have that as a specific specialty,” the Orem representative said. “They might not be an emergency room doctor, they might be a doctor that's been pressed into service. So it provides an immunity as they deal with that."
Republican Bountiful Rep. Ray Ward, who is a family medicine physician, amended S.B. 3002 on Friday to remove a section dealing with immunity for "companies that the state contracts with if the state is going to make a contract for an unproven treatment."
“In the spirit of keeping the bill narrowly focused on health providers, I don't think it's the time to open up a wide new section of immunity,” said Ward. “I don't think the state should be contracting for unproven treatments. So I think this bill amendment just helps the bill keep its primary focus."
The House voted 65-7 in favor of the amended bill on Friday morning and sent it back to the Senate, where it passed 27-1 on Thursday, for further consideration. The Senate voted unanimously to concur with the amendment on Friday afternoon.
House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, who voted against the bill, said allegations of medical negligence and wrongdoing should be dealt with by the courts, not the Legislature.
"Those folks are there for a reason,” King said. “They are there to take into account the individual facts and circumstances of the situation. And I don't think it's a good idea, absent even more extraordinary circumstances or absent more careful drafting, for us to step in with this one-size-fits-all approach to immunity."
Peterson responded that the bill does not create a “one-size-fits-all immunity package," emphasizing that healthcare providers could still be held legally liable for gross negligence and that the law would only apply to public health emergencies.
"I think this bill has been narrowly crafted to deal with the situation that we see right now,” said Peterson.
King said he also was concerned about “opportunism” on behalf of those who would benefit from S.B. 3002 passing, though he did not specify to whom he was referring.
"I just worry that what we're dealing with here is some opportunistic behavior on the part of folks who have an interest in this kind of legislation and pushing this,” he said.