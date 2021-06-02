After three terms and nearly 12 years of serving on the Spanish Fork City Council, Councilmember Keir Scoubes is resigning.
Scoubes announced his resignation, effective June 15, during a Spanish Fork City Council meeting on Tuesday.
On July 1, Scoubes will deploy to Washington, D.C., as a colonel of the Army National Guard in order to “represent the state of Utah” at the Inter-American Defense College, where he will be pursuing a master’s degree in defense and strategic studies.
“For 12 years, three terms, I’ve had in the back of my mind the worry and concern, but certainly the fortitude and the desire to serve my country, realizing that at any point I could be called up and deployed,” said Scoubes, who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2009.
The three-term councilmember called the deployment a “wonderful opportunity” and said he was excited to “continue to serve the country” in a new capacity.
But, he added, “it’s most near and dear to my heart to be able to serve our youth, serve our community, especially.”
“That’s what I will miss the most,” Scoubes said with tears in his eyes. “I love Spanish Fork.”
Utah Code states that “if any vacancy occurs in the office of a municipal executive or member of a municipal legislative body, the municipal legislative body shall appoint a registered voter in the municipality who meets the qualifications for office … to fill the unexpired term of the vacated office.”
Before doing so, the city council must give a two-week notice of its intent to fill the vacancy and identify a date, time and place of the meeting where the vacancy will be filled.
In an open meeting, the municipal legislative body must “interview each individual whose name is submitted for consideration, and who meets the qualifications for office.”
The two individuals having the highest number of votes from the legislative body after a first vote is taken “shall appear before the municipal legislative body and the municipal legislative body shall vote against.”
The Springville City Council and American Fork City Council both went through the process for filling a city council vacancy earlier this year.
Scoubes’ current term on the council began in 2018 and ends later this year. He also serves on the Spanish Fork Arts Council, Utah Lake Commission, Veterans Council and the South Utah Valley Animal Services Special Service District.
Spanish Fork will hold municipal elections later this year, including to elect someone to Scoubes’ city council seat, as well as to the seat of Councilmember Mike Mendenhall.