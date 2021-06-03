Spanish Fork City Councilmember Mike Mendenhall announced on Wednesday that he is running for mayor.
Mendenhall, whose second term ends in January 2022, said in a written statement that “as I file to run for Mayor of Spanish Fork, I do so with both excitement and sadness.” He discussed his time serving with Mayor Steve Leifson, who is not running for reelection.
“It has been my honor to work with Mayor Leifson for eight years and he will be missed,” Mendenhall said. “It is difficult to express how much I love and respect him as a Mayor, and as a man. He deeply loves Spanish Fork and the people that make it such a great place. His roots here are strong and wide; roots that have dug deep through difficult times, roots that have kept us steady and strong through good years, tough years, and a lot of change.”
Mendenhall praised Leifson, who endorsed him, and referenced Spanish Fork’s “reputation for being a strong community,” which “takes great leadership, determination, and vision.”
“It takes someone more committed to the people and the community than one’s personal interest,” Mendenhall said. “Steve Leifson has been that person. I am honored by his enthusiastic support and confidence and will do my best to serve the great people in this community with the same love and dedication he has.”
In his endorsement, Leifson called Mendenhall “someone that cares deeply for our community and (who has) been willing to work hard to serve in whatever capacity he could to make a difference.”
The mayor said that “when you love and serve a community as long as I have, it’s very difficult to step away and leave it in someone else’s hands,” adding, “I don’t think I could do it without knowing there was a great choice to hand the reins to.”
“As Mayor, I have been honored to work with Mike Mendenhall on the City Council for eight years and I strongly support him in his run for Mayor,” Leifson said. “I am very confident that our city will be in good hands with Mike taking the lead.”
Mendenhall, who works as a financial advisor in Spanish Fork, previously served as president of the Utah League of Cities and Towns and Spanish Fork-Salem Area Chamber of Commerce.
Mendenhall has also served on the city’s RAP Program, as well as the Parks and Recreation and Personnel committees.
As of Thursday, Mendenhall was the only candidate to have filed to run for the four-year position. The declaration for candidacy period ends on Monday, and the city will post a final list of candidates on Tuesday.
The seats currently held by Mendenhall and Councilmember Keir Scoubes, who announced on Tuesday he will resign in preparation for deployment with the Army National Guard, are both up for grabs this year.
Six candidates had filed to run for the two open city council seats as of Thursday: Cameron Porcaro, Scott B. Neilson, Kevin Oyler, Jesse Cardon, Shane Marshall and John Tyrrell.