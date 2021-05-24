A new study from the Utah Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget identified “instances of gender pay gaps within some agencies” in the executive branch and found that “women and minorities are underrepresented in jobs associated with higher levels of pay and decision-making authority.”
The study, released on Monday, looks at the wages and demographic characteristics of executive branch state employees — including gender, minority status, tenure and work performed — “in order to inform efforts to narrow the gender pay gap.”
The researchers made four major findings, including that “the influence of demographic characteristics such as age, gender, and minority status on wage is not statistically significant” and “executive branch employee pay is generally explained by non-demographic influences, on average.”
Despite this, the researchers note that they did find “evidence for individual instances of gender and minority status associated pay gaps within the executive branch.”
“In contrast to average effect findings, additional modeling and further interpretation of analytical results provide evidence for individual instances of gender and minority pay gaps within some agencies and like-job levels,” they wrote.
The third finding is that “women and minorities are largely underrepresented” in certain jobs and areas that “are associated with higher levels of pay and decision-making power,” including in the “AB,” “AD,” and “AR” schedule code aggregation and in the Officials and Administrators “EEO” designations.
“After modeling for determinants to wages, average pay gaps are estimated such that males earn 2.2% more than females and non-minorities earn 0.6% more than minorities,” the report reads.
The final finding is that “when annual leave balances are higher, wages are predicted to be higher,” which the researchers note “may have implications for paid family leave benefit policies and other employee work-life balance initiatives, since offering leave benefits may be less effective if employees must trade-off upward wage mobility in order to use the corresponding leave benefits.”
To address pay gaps, the researchers recommended that the Department of Human Resource Management “partner with the agencies, perform root cause analysis, define remedial strategies, and plan to improve general protocols.”
“Through this partnership, agency practices regarding starting pay, allowable differences in pay, and merit and performance pay increases will be evaluated,” they wrote. “Due to the strong explanatory influence of the nature of work performed, DHRM will review agency use of classification structure to ensure business needs are met, and employee pay is commensurate with work performed.”
The human resource management department “will conduct an evaluation of state recruitment practices, applicant pools … and the labor pipeline into state employment” and “invest in diversity, equity, and inclusion capacity and develop recommendations for improving state hiring outcomes.”
The report also recommends expanding state paid family leave benefits, which “may provide more avenues for women to avoid exiting the labor force upon the birth or adoption of a child.”
“Expanding these benefits to fathers may also increase recruitment and retention efforts,” the report said.
Reacting to the findings, Gov. Spencer Cox said, “We are pleased to learn that, on average, state compensation policies provide equal pay for equal work, but we know there is more to be done.
“We look forward to tackling problems related to equality of opportunity so that every Utahn has a voice in places where decisions are made,” the governor said in a written statement.
The study was conducted as part of Cox's and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's "One Utah Roadmap," a plan outlining the administration's first 500 days in office that include focusing on improving "racial and gender disparities in state government."