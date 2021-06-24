Utah County adopted a social media policy on Wednesday outlining communication and records retention guidelines after the State Records Committee admonished the county for not following best records management practices.
The Utah County Social Media Management Policy, which the Utah County Commission approved unanimously without discussion, applies to “all posts, comments, messages, and content created, generated, produced, and/or maintained by official County social media sites,” while it “does not apply to elected officials’ personal social media accounts, including those personal accounts that designate the elected official as an elected official for the County.”
The policy states that “public officials and all staff shall use official social media accounts for all government business conducted on social media.”
According to the policy, county departments must ensure “government communications do not originate from personal accounts” and that “personal communications are never made via government social media accounts,” as well as that “elected officials do not use government accounts to post content reflecting the interests of political campaigns or parties.”
“The use of personal social media accounts to conduct County business is prohibited,” the social media policy reads. “If a personal social media account is used for government business, the content created is a public record, and the personal social media account must be managed and archived according to public records laws and these policies.”
Under the enforcement section, the policy states that “any County employee, excluding elected officials posting or commenting on their own personal or official political social media site, found to have knowingly violated this policy shall be subject to disciplinary action, including, but not limited to, temporary loss of network connectivity, loss of Internet access, or complete and permanent termination of access to any Utah County network.”
The new policy comes just days after the State Records Committee denied an appeal filed by Utah County resident Mark Allen over potential text messages sent or received by Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee about private development of Bridal Veil Falls.
In December 2020, Allen requested the text messages from the Utah County Attorney’s Office. The attorney’s office denied his records request because “Utah County does not pay for his private cell phone and subsequently we do not prepare, own, receive or retain the associated records.”
In its order, the State Records Committee wrote that “after having considered the arguments and the evidence presented to the Committee, the Committee is persuaded that ... (the county) does not possess any records responsive to Mr. Allen’s records request.”
But the committee also referenced two cases in Utah affirming “that a record prepared by a government employee within his or her capacity as a government employee, may be considered a ‘record’ subject to GRAMA,” including text messages.
The records committee expressed hope “that records management practices of governmental entities will be changed in the near future in order to allow the public to have greater access to electronic public communications by officials acting within their capacity as public officials regardless of whether the communications are made through public or private electronic devices.”
Notably, the six-page social media policy adopted by Utah County on Wednesday does not lay out guidelines for texts or personal phones.
“Starkly missing is a policy on cellphone usage,” Allen told the Daily Herald on Thursday.
Allen recommended that the county adopt a policy prohibiting the use of personal phones for official business and provide officials with official phones.
“I think that they need to standardize on something,” he said.
But Allen said he still sees the policy as “a step in the right direction” that will increase transparency in local government. “It should not be underestimated, the importance of social media policies.”