The Utah County Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a $1.8 million budget adjustment in the latest move to roll back a 2019 property tax increase.
The adjustment, proposed by Commissioner Tom Sakievich, increases the county’s projected 2021 sales tax revenue to $38.5 million, a 5.5% increase from the $36.5 million in sales tax revenue the county collected in 2020.
To offset the increase in sales tax revenue, the adjustment approved on Wednesday decreases property tax revenue projections by $1.8 million.
The proposal is similar to one Sakievich proposed last week that would have increased projected sales tax revenue by $1.5 million, about 4%. The commission voted to postpone its discussion of that proposal over concerns about Sakievich’s suggestion to also increase property tax revenues based on the county’s rapid population growth, which Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner said had already been factored into the 2021 budget.
“As I went through the numbers, I realized that actually we’re far stronger than we have thought we are,” Sakievich told his fellow commissioners on Wednesday. “We should … look, at the very least, (at) about (a) 5.5% (increase) in our sales taxes.”
While Sakievich backed off his proposal to boost property tax revenue projections on Wednesday, he instead recommended that the county begin using fees from the Utah County Recorder’s Office “to cover (a) portion of county departments’ expenses that support the Recorder’s office,” rather than covering the expenses using the county’s general fund.
Sakievich, who noted that using Recorder’s Office fees to cover other expenses was something recommended by the Office of the State Auditor, said doing so would allow the county to “move a little over $1 million from recorder’s fees to the general fund for surveyor’s expenses and support of the recorder’s office.”
Commissioner Bill Lee said “probably a little bit more discussion ... needs to be had” before approving Sakievich’s recommendation in order “to make sure that we’re crossing our t’s and dotting our i’s in the appropriate manner.”
“I don’t have a problem … looking at that, but I don’t think that I could necessarily vote on this dollar-figure that’s in here without going through that process,” the commissioner said.
The commission voted unanimously to approve an amended version of Sakievich’s proposal that didn’t include the recommendation to use Recorder’s Office fees to cover other expenses.
“It seems that I’m painted in a corner here,” Sakievich said, adding that he spent time discussing the proposal with the Recorder’s Office but “did not get detailed analysis” breaking down the $1 million figure he proposed.
Also on Wednesday, the commission held a work session to discuss a budget proposal put forward by Gardner that she said would reduce taxes by about $1 million by cutting certain non-departmental funds and decreasing the commission’s budget by about $60,000.
“If we, as a commission, if we’re looking towards cutting the budget and reducing the tax rate, I am a firm believer that when you cut a budget, you should cut expenses to go along with that budget,” Gardner said. “And I think we’ve reduced the tax rate somewhat this year, and I haven’t seen a single expense cut in that process. What I’ve seen is projections in increased revenue, what I’ve seen is reducing the amount that we’re putting into things like capital projects, I’ve seen reducing the amount we’re putting into restricted funds that we use for emergencies and I’ve also seen reduced amounts that we’re putting in towards our fund balance.”
Gardner added, “As I look to reduce and cut expenses, I think if we’re asking every department head here in the county to tighten their belt and to do more with less, I think it only fitting that we lead by example in the commission.”
Lee noted that the commission cut its own budget in June 2020 and insisted other departments find cuts to make, which “never happened.”
“There was a budgeting cut for the commission, but there was not any follow-through for the other departments,” he said.
The commission did not take a vote on Gardner’s proposal on Wednesday.