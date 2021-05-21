The Utah County Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a resolution to dispose of a significant parcel of real property in north Utah County.
The property, which is just under an acre in size, is located in Highland at 9826 N. 4800 West near the intersection of North Utah County Boulevard and Harvey Boulevard, just south of Lone Peak High School.
The resolution states that “the Board of County Commissioners finds that the disposal of all or portions of the Property will be in the best interest of the citizens of Utah County, provided that the Property is sold for not less than the fair market value of the Property.”
It further states that the commission “finds that continued ownership of the Property is not necessary to provide essential governmental services to the citizens of Utah County.”
The commission held a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss disposing of — and potentially selling — the county-owned property.
County code and state statute both state that the commission must hold a public hearing when disposing of a piece of property that is a significant parcel, according to Deputy Utah County Attorney Robert Moore. County code defines a significant parcel as either being greater than 10 acres or of value more than $500,000.
“We have received multiple offers on this property, all of which exceed $500,000,” the deputy county attorney said. “And so that’s why we’re here today … to have a public hearing to consider disposing of this property.”
Moore noted that the property was not purchased using general fund money, meaning selling the property won’t generate revenue for the county.
“So when we do sell this parcel, it would go back into the money we bought it with, and then that will be used for future purposes,” he said.
Commissioners Tom Sakievich and Amelia Powers Gardner voted 2-0 to approve the resolution to dispose of the north Utah County property. Commissioner Bill Lee did not attend Wednesday’s meeting or public hearing.
Moore said county staff will continue looking at proposals to purchase the property and will come to the commission to approve the sale.
“This (resolution) is not actually to sell it today,” he said. “This is to allow us to be able to go through that process of selling the property.”
No members of the public spoke during Wednesday’s public hearing on the disposal of the north county property.