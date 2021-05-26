The Utah County Commission is once again pushing back its discussion about amending the county’s 2021 general fund and rolling back a 2019 property tax increase.
During a public meeting Wednesday, the commission considered a proposal by Commissioner Tom Sakievich to adjust the budget by increasing the projected county property tax revenue by $1.5 million based on the rapid population growth the county continues to see, as well as increasing projected sales tax revenue by $1.5 million as the county rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We could, based on the growth patterns of very conservative 4% growth and anticipate that 4% even over the next two to three years, we should be able to increase the projected county property tax another $1.5 million,” Sakievich said on Wednesday.
Sakievich also proposed cutting $3 million from the general fund property tax and moving $8 million from the general fund to the capital improvement fund.
The $3 million budget reduction, combined with the $4.8 million budget reduction the commission approved in April, would result in a total reduction of about $7.8 million, or 40.6% of the $19.3 million property tax increase approved by the commission in December 2019.
But Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner, formerly the county’s clerk/auditor, pointed out that the original 2021 budget already accounted for a 4% increase in property tax revenue due to population growth.
“So on sales tax, I see that (increased revenue projection),” said Gardner. “But I’m not seeing where that is on property tax. Because if you’re estimating a 4% increase year over year on property tax, that was already figured in the original budget, in the revenues.”
Gardner added that she was “not seeing expenditure cuts proposed at all in any area” in Sakievich’s proposal, and “also am seeing that we are not putting into the capital projects at all.”
“You talk about the fact that capital projects is funded. That’s only because we have federal monies,” said Gardner. “We, as a county, have not put tax dollars into capital projects.”
Sakeivich said Gardner’s concerns are on the “management side” of the issue, adding that the commission can address the concerns at a later date.
“I was just addressing that we have the patterns here for both sales and property tax to justify a million and a half … increase in both of those areas and would justify a $3 million general fund reduction,” he said.
After over an hour of discussion, Sakievich motioned to continue the agenda item to next week’s meeting. Gardner refused to second the motion and voted against it. The motion passed 2-1.
The commission was initially set to consider budget amendments in its May 12 meeting. Sakievich requested that the commission postpone the discussion to allow him to get his proposal “solidified.”
According to a presentation by Sakievich, the proposal was put together to “ensure the county maintains robust financial standing, while reducing burdensome taxes on county residents and businesses” and “ensure operating costs are on solid footing to ensure the county is ready to protect personal rights of citizens, support cities and effectively … (govern) itself.”
Sakievich’s proposal did not include federal COVID-19 assistance funding.
During Wednesday’s public hearing, Interim Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels, who spoke as a Saratoga Springs resident, said there is a “misconception” about how property taxes work in Utah, which is “the only state in America that has a property tax law and a property tax system that actually requires rates to float down as property taxes increase.”
“So if you look at your property tax bill and it’s going up dramatically, it’s because one of the local government entities that taxes you is actually imposing an increase; typically the school districts,” Daniels said.
South county resident Dale Summerhays, who called the Truth in Taxation process a “dog and pony show,” urged the commission to decrease the property tax rate and said the amount he pays in property taxes increased by 25% in the past two years.
“You need to take a look at the reality of what’s happening,” he said. “And I’m not the only one, and a lot of people are really, really struggling with these increases. Especially those on fixed incomes.”